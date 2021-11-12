Saweetie's 'Get It Girl' Featured in INSECURE Soundtrack

ICY season is upon us and rap star Saweetie lends a teaser of what's forthcoming with the release of "Get It Girl." It's the debut single featured on Raedio, Atlantic Records and HBO forthcoming INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 5. ​

Along with the release of "Get It Girl," which is placed in Beats By Dre' Beats Fit Pro Headphones' commercial already, Saweetie will hit the world-renowned Saturday Night Live stage on November 20th. INSECURE: Music From the HBO Original Series, Season 5 is scheduled for release on December 3rd and will feature new records from a diverse array of major artists and rising stars. The soundtrack is guaranteed to elevate the bar for music culture as the hit series prepares for its highly anticipated conclusion.

Launched in 2019, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond. Raedio also provides music supervision services for multiple television projects at STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU and more, as well as feature films. The Raedio team also institutes 360-degree integration by way of partnerships with Kobalt for publishing. For more information, please visit TheRaedio.com and follow @TheRaedio on social platforms.

HBO Max™ is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. HBO Max recently began its global rollout launching in 39 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, and HBO Max will enter Europe later this year and into next as it begins replacing the HBO-branded streaming services.

Listen to the new single here: