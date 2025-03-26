Sasha Velour Unveils Summer Dates for 'The Big Reveal Live Show'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold-out shows across the United States and Europe, global drag icon Sasha Velour has announced summer dates for The Big Reveal Live Show! The one-queen extravaganza inspired by her hit 2023 book will be wrapping up the final leg of its 2-year world tour this year.

The Summer 2025 run kicks off in Berkeley, CA for a special 2-week engagement at the esteemed Berkeley Rep (June 4 - 16), and continue through to Red Bank, NJ (June 26 at Count Basie Center for the Arts), Provincetown (July 6 at Provincetown Town Hall), and Fire Island Pines (July 12 at Fire Island Pines Arts Project). Select fall dates for The Big Reveal Live Show to be announced soon.

Known for her emotional, thoughtful, and crowd-shaking reveals, The Big Reveal Live Show! takes things to a whole new level as Velour goes further than she ever has before with masterful intricacy. Theatrical at its core, the show takes on many forms over the course of 90 minutes: high-concept lip sync performances, artful oration, childhood film footage, video art, personal storytelling, and more.

The Big Reveal Live Show! shows this superstar at her most playful and hilarious, while also taking you deeper into the rich history of drag. Incorporating whip smart comedic timing, astonishing stage design, and a commanding theatrical presence, she deploys drag as a way to disarm audiences and hit them with emotional truths. Suitable for all ages, the show’s drag performances are accompanied by a diverse soundtrack ranging from Stevie Wonder to Britney Spears, Stephen Sondheim to Deep Purple.

The Big Reveal Live Show will run for 90 minutes with no intermission, and tickets are available for purchase at sashavelour.com.

ABOUT SASHA VELOUR

Sasha Velour has been a force in the international drag scene long before her scene-stealing, rose-petal-filled win on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” As a modern-day pioneer of innovative, emotive, and provocative drag aesthetics, Velour continues to raise the bar for the art of drag performance across the globe.

Velour is most notably recognized as the winner of season nine of the Emmy-nominated “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1 in 2017. Her lip-sync performance to Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional” made history for the competition series, hailed as “the performance of the year” by The A.V. Club and named one of “TV’s Best Musical Moments on Television” by Entertainment Weekly. The act cleverly featured an elaborate reveal full of rose petals hidden in her gloves and wig and is now widely regarded as one of the most iconic performances in the show’s history, having contributed to a 500% increase in streaming plays of the song that summer and catapulted Velour’s star power into publications such as Vogue, ELLE, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, to name just a few. T

o this day, many “RuPaul’s Drag Race” aficionados still rank Velour as an all-time top contestant on the series (with over 17 regular US seasons) and queens across the world still flock to Velour for her iconic looks and prized makeup technique.

Photo credit: Greg Endries

