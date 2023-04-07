Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarina Releases Uplifting Ballad 'Melancholy Roads (No More)'

Tokyo-based artist Sarina pulls at listeners' heartstrings with her uplifting new ballad, 'Melancholy Roads (No More),' out 17th March 2023 via Sony Japan.

Apr. 07, 2023  

After achieving viral success for her original music on Instagram, including videos with over 2.5 million views, Sarina continued to build her following with her dreamy alt-pop single and video, 'Yuu-utsu na Michi (Melancholy Roads).' This was swiftly followed by her recent 2010s emo-inspired single and corresponding music video, 'Sometimes I Wanna Cry :(' which amassed nearly 200,000 views on YouTube within a couple of weeks.

The rising star continues to captivate listeners with her stunning new ballad and music video, 'Melancholy Roads (No More).' The track effortlessly blends Sarina's breathtaking vocals and heartfelt lyricism with the unforgettable melody line from her previous single, 'Yuu-utsu na Michi (Melancholy Roads).' Opening with a gentle arrangement of piano and strings, the single speaks of recognizing community and appreciating the love and support of friends, family, and like-minded individuals.

Sarina notes, "Our dreams can be isolating, but they can also lead us to like-minded friends and a supportive community. For a long time, I convinced myself that my passion for work was all I needed-that if I held on to my dream, I could handle being lonely or afraid. Melancholy Roads (No More) is the culmination of the years of my isolation and my growth as a person to recognize the loving people in my life. Whether it be my followers, my friends or my family, I am not alone, and neither are you."



