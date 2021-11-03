Sarantos Releases Piano Ballad 'I Just Don't Care'

A prolific singer-songwriter, poet, philanthropist, radio host and book author, the enigmatic Sarantos has released his latest single. "I Just Don't Care" is a personal, piano-driven ballad, written in a hospital waiting room. "This piano song is about the emotion you go through when only one person is on your mind," says Sarantos. "I wrote this for 'D' in the waiting area when he was getting surgery. I didn't care about anyone, anyone but him."

At just shy of 6 minutes long, the roller coaster ride of a single was released on Monday, November 1st, 2021. It continues Sarantos' mission of delivering a new release every month, for the remainder of his life. "I Just Don't Care" is the follow-up to his #1 iTunes South Africa Country song, "Every Songwriter Needs to Spend some Nights Here In Nashville."

Watch the video for "I Just Don't Care:"

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is an international award-winning solo music artist, Top 5 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet, and part-time spy. With close to one million social media followers and plays across Spotify and YouTube, Sarantos has released 14 albums with 178 original tracks, as well as 7 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs. Sarantos has also had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

