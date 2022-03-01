Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarantos Releases First-Ever Greek Language Single

For the last 8 years, Chicago-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Sarantos has been releasing one single per month, without fail.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Sarantos Releases First-Ever Greek Language Single

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Sarantos has released his new Greek single, "Τα δακρια μου (My Tears Fall)"

"Not gonna lie, there is a palpable angst here, so don't listen to it if you don't want to be reminded of the pain of love today."- Sarantos

For the last 8 years, Chicago-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, Sarantos has been releasing one single per month, without fail. March 2022 is no exception, as the proud Greek-American dives back into his Mediterranean lineage to release his first non-English language track. "Τα δακρια μου (My Tears Fall)" was released on February 28th, immediately climbing to #2 on the UK iTunes World Music chart. As with all previous releases, a lyric video, an official music video, a book chapter and poem will all be released this month, in support of the track.

"So here is a sad song for you," says Sarantos. "It's called 'Τα δακρια μου (My Tears Fall)' and it's sung in Greek. It's the 1st Greek song I've ever released. I finished the music 7 years ago, but I kept tweaking the vocal melody, ever since. I spent a lot of time on the harmonies, so hopefully you enjoy their haunting nature. Not gonna lie, there is a palpable angst here, so don't listen to it if you don't want to be reminded of the pain of love today."

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk & Country artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. He's an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2022 is Year #9 of his journey as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 8 years, he has released 16 albums with 202 original tracks as well as 8 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs! He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

Website: http://www.melogia.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sarantosmelogia
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogia
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarantosmelogia
iTunes & Apple Connect: http://bit.ly/SarantosAppleStore
Spotify: https://play.spotify.com/artist/0fSzbfDxSHL10T1ryPsRLQ



