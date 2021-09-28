Sarah Perrotta to Release New 'Blue to Gold' Album

Singer/songwriter/pianist Sarah Perrotta unveils her fourth studio album of original art-rock/dream-pop entitled "Blue to Gold" on 7D Media/Third Star Records this October 2021.

Produced by world renowned drummer Jerry Marotta. The songs and sonics of "Blue to Gold" were cultivated over the last several years at Dreamland Recording Studio in Hurley, NY by Perrotta and Marotta.

The album is available to preorder here.

In addition to her lush vocals and melodic piano, Sarah utilizes a variety of keyboards and synths including the Mellotron, Rhodes, Wurlitzer, Moog, and even a toy piano. The steady masterful drumming of Jerry Marotta sets the foundation for Sarah Perrotta's captivating voice and songwriting.

Lifelong friends and musicians were enlisted to collaborate and enrich the textures of "Blue to Gold" that include Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel), Sara Lee (Gang of Four, The B52s, The League of Gentlemen), Marc Shulman (Suzanne Vega), Bill Dillon (Robbie Robertson), Gerry Leonard (David Bowie), Daniel Weiss (Joan Osbourne) and Rupert Greenall (The Fixx).

The album was mixed by Michael Cozzi and mastered by Chris Athens. While the limited edition, deluxe vinyl package, that will be released in November, was mastered by Chris Muth.

The final result of "Blue to Gold" is an ethereal sound that washes over the listener with swirling waves of dreamlike melodies and harmonies. From start to finish it's a sonic journey that rewards the listener with a musical depth worthy of repeated listenings.

Sarah explains the meaning behind her new album, "To transform struggle into something of value and beauty. The songs are each like a prayer or meditation for me based on relationships and life experience. Topics include the awe and selflessness of parenthood, transition, embracing our primitive dark side, rising above conflict, not wanting a good thing to end, being open to following dreams, finding unity amid misunderstanding, a tribute to a friend who died suddenly, to live life fully and the cyclical beauty of it all."

"Blue to Gold" will appeal to listeners of Heather Nova and Happy Rhodes to Sia and Billie Eilish as well as fans of one of rock's most respected rhythm teams: Tony Levin and Jerry Marotta.