Sander van Doorn and Frontliner Reunite for 'Like This'

Following their epic collaboration 'One Love' back in January last year, Sander van Doorn and Frontliner have teamed up to welcome 2020 in style with 'Like This' - out now via Spinnin' Records.

Demanding attention with a distorted sliding lead-synth and the track's 'exciting new sound' sample, 'Like This' demonstrates its magnitude from the get-go. Taking listeners on a genre bending journey, Sander and Frontliner explore a range of musical elements including progressive trace and hardstyle in a cacophony of sounds. Moving across rapid rhythmic bass, pumping four-to-the-floor kicks, synth sirens and a euphoric trance lead, this concoction combines both Sander and Frontliner's timeless production prowess and their innate ability to craft larger than life creations time and time again. Stepping out of his comfort zone into the realm of hardstyle for this one-off release, Sander will return to his regular Purple Haze and Sander van Doorn styles for future productions.

After a hugely successful 2019, which took him all over Asia, Europe and North America, Sander van Doorn enters the new decade as he wishes to continue, in full force. Dedicating solid time to the studio over the past few months, Sander has an abundance of new music ready for release and is gearing up to get back on tour. Heading back to the UK next month, Sander will be playing under his Purple Haze alias at London's legendary venue Fabric and will play a Sander van Doorn set at Leeds' iconic O2 Academy.





