Sammy Rae & The Friends Release First Ever Live Album; Upcoming US Tour This Fall

Brooklyn-based ensemble Sammy Rae & The Friends are wrapping up an incredible summer, including their triumphant debut at Central Park SummerStage, appearing on the main stage of Bonnaroo to a packed crowd, and making their Billboard Chart Debut.

With a few more festivals on the horizon, the band is preparing to launch their fall headline tour across North America on September 18 before heading to the UK and Europe in November. All dates are listed below.

Last year’s fall headline tour saw Sammy Rae & The Friends playing some of their biggest shows to date, including two nights at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, Roadrunner in Boston and The Fillmore Theatre in both Philly and DC.

The group’s energetic and communal shows are where they shine brightest and are not to be missed. Along the way, the band recorded their sets, and have now released a special live album: Sammy Rae & The Friends Live – The If It All Goes South Tour.

In between tour dates, Sammy Rae & The Friends are working on anticipated new music, details TBA.

The new songs will follow recent highlights, including the soul-infused “Closer To You” and last summer’s jazzy retro pop singles “If It All Goes South,” which was accompanied by a stellar music video starring Barbara Lochiatto, who first warmed viewers hearts as the widow looking for a second chance at love in Some Kind of Heaven – a critically acclaimed documentary produced by Darren Aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Jackie) and the New York Times and directed by Lance Oppenheim.

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this diverse collective of musicians, dreamers, and artists considers itself a family first. The group flourishes in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie, palpable chemistry, deft virtuosity, and vocal fireworks.

Their sound is a mélange of Sammy’s influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz. Complete with a rhythm section, two saxophones, keyboards, and plenty of percussion, Sammy Rae & The Friends have delivered their high-energy, spirited, and unrestrained shows to sold-out audiences all over.

Check out all upcoming tour dates below and for the most up-to-date information on the band stay tuned to www.sammyrae.com.

Sammy Rae & The Friends Fall Tour

Sat, Aug 26 in Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival

Sat, Sept 16 in East Aurora, NY @ Borderline Festival

Mon, Sept 18 in South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Tue, Sept 19 in South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Wed, Sept 20 in Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Thur, Sept 21 in Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sat, Sept 23 in Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival

Sun, Sept 24 in Ithaca, NY@ State Theatre of Ithaca

Tue, Sept 26 in Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Wed, Sept 27 in Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thur, Sept 28 in Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Sat, Sept 30 in Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound

Sun, Oct 1 in Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

Mon, Oct 2 in Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

Wed, Oct 4 in Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Thur, Oct 5 in St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri, Oct 6 in Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Sun, Oct 8 in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Tue, Oct 10 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Wed, Oct 11 in Jackson, WY @ Center for the Arts

Fri, Oct 13 in Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sat, Oct 14 in Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Sun, Oct 15 in Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Tue, Oct 17 in San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Wed, Oct 18 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Thur, Oct 19 in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Sat, Oct 21 in Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Wed, Nov 8 in Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Thur, Nov 9 in Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Fri, Nov 10 in Rotterdam, NL@ LantarenVenster

Tue, Nov 14 in Paris, FR @ Bataclan

Thur, Nov 16 in London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Fri, Nov 17 in Bristol, UK @ SWX

Sat, Nov 18 in Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sun, Nov 19 in Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Tue, Nov 21 in Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Ave

Wed, Nov 22 in Dublin, Ireland @ The Helix