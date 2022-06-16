Samm Henshaw To Make Debut at Day N Vegas Festival

Burgeoning R&B singer-songwriter Samm Henshaw announced that he will join the esteemed lineup of R&B and hip hop greats like J. Cole, H.E.R. and T-Pain for the upcoming Day N Vegas festival taking place September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, NV. Tickets are available for general onsale on HERE.

If Samm Henshaw's high-energy US tour is any indication, he's certain to have a powerful performance at Day N Vegas. He recently wowed attendees of his Houston show at The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston with a powerful performance of "Take Time," a track off his debut album, Untidy Soul.

Recharged and reinvigorated on the road, he invited collaborator Tobe Nwigwe onstage, where they danced alongside a high-energy crowd. Watch their performance of "Take Time." Lost in Concert raved of Samm's recent San Francisco show at Cafe Du Nord, claiming it had the "best energy from a crowd."

Today, Samm Henshaw also releases his second live performance video with Vevo for "Grow," a track on his debut album Untidy Soul. His stripped-down vocals are sure to tug at the heartstrings of listeners, as he sings about how love grows with time.

Untidy Soul, out earlier this year, combines an old-school jazz sound, with introspective, cutting-edge lyrics. The 12-track LP received widespread critical acclaim from outlets like NME that said he "invokes the likes of Sam Cooke, Ray Charles and Etta James" while VIBE raved, "Untidy Soul feels like a warm welcome into the home of a familiar stranger."

2022 has ushered in an abundance of success for Samm Henshaw. His track "The World is Mine" was also recently featured in the opening sequence of Netflix's new basketball film, Hustle, starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangomez of the Utah Jazz.

The son of a reverend, Henshaw grew up on gospel music and began writing worship songs for church at the age of 15. Naming Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Gaye among his early inspirations, he made his acclaimed debut with a 2015 EP called The Sound Experiment (followed by The Sound Experiment 2 in 2016), and soon began touring with such artists as Chance the Rapper and Tori Kelly.

Over the coming years, he made waves with singles like 2018's "Broke" and 2019's "Church"-a high-powered collaboration with Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG that's amassed over 24 million Spotify streams to date. At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good," a collaboration with Samsung UK, which now has over 1 million streams on YouTube alone.

Watch Hennshaw's new performance here: