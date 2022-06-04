Samm Henshaw Kicks Off US Tour in San Francisco

R&B singer Samm Henshaw kicked off his run of US tour dates at Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco, on Friday, June 3rd. A performance video of "Loved By You" is out today via VEVO. Watch HERE.

In wake of his debut album, Untidy Soul, Samm Henshaw embarks on US tour dates spanning the summer months (ticket info HERE). Released this January, his latest record was subject to widespread critical praise with gorgeous sanguine tracks like "Grow." Vibe lauded the new LP for its "beautiful conglomerate of influences," while NPR raved, "It has this arch, it has motifs, it all holds together as a conceptual statement."

Listen to Untidy Soul HERE

Today, VEVO debuted a new live video of Samm performing "Loved By You," one of Untidy Soul's highlights. The touchingly sweet track details all of the things Samm is willing to sacrifice for love, with a refreshing level of honesty. He strums away on his guitar and sings with crystal-clear vocals that could fool anyone for his mastered single.

Watch Samm's "Loved By You" performance video HERE

With his largest US tour to date beginning tomorrow, much is in store for Samm Henshaw!

SAMM HENSHAW 2022 TOUR DATES:

6/3/2022 San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord - SOLD OUT

6/4/2022 West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

6/7/2022 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room- Dallas

6/8/2022 Houston, TX - House of Blues Bronze Peacock

6/10/2022 Atlanta, GA - The Loft - Atlanta

6/13/2022. Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

6/14/2022 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy - SOLD OUT

6/16/2022. Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe - SOLD OUT

ABOUT SAMM HENSHAW:

The son of a reverend, Henshaw grew up on gospel music and began writing worship songs for church at the age of 15. Naming Kirk Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Marvin Gaye among his early inspirations, he made his acclaimed debut with a 2015 EP called The Sound Experiment (followed by The Sound Experiment 2 in 2016), and soon began touring with such artists as Chance the Rapper and Tori Kelly. Over the coming years, he made waves with singles like 2018's "Broke" and 2019's "Church"-a high-powered collaboration with Atlanta-based duo EARTHGANG that's amassed over 24 million Spotify streams to date. At the end of 2020, Samm Henshaw released "upbeat and positive anthem" (NPR Music) "All Good," a collaboration with Samsung UK, which now has over 1 million streams on YouTube alone.

For more information on Samm Henshaw, please visit:

Spotify | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook