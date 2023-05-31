Sam Smith & Madonna to Release 'Vulgar' New Collaboration

Sam Smith and Madonna will be releasing their new collaboration, "Vulgar," on June 9.

The collabration comes after Madonna presented Smith with the Grammy for "Unholy," their #1 collaboration with Kim Petras.

Listen to a preview of the collaboration here:

Check out the cover art here:

The GRAMMY®-winning, RIAA-certified Platinum single “Unholy” feat. Kim Petras spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and four weeks atop the UK Official Singles Chart.

Amassing over one billion combined global streams to date, “Unholy” spent 50 days at #1 on the Global Spotify chart, topped the Apple and Shazam worldwide tallies and was hailed as one of the best songs of 2022 by critics at Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire and numerous other outlets.

Smith has racked up over 37 million adjusted album sales, 276 million single sales and 50 billion career streams. A four-time GRAMMY® winner, Sam also holds two Guinness World Records – for the most consecutive weeks in the U.K .Top 10 Album Chart (for their 2014 debut, In The Lonely Hour) and for having the first James Bond Theme to reach No.1 on the U.K. charts (for the Oscar and Golden Globe winning “Writing’s on the Wall”).

Having sold more than 300 million records worldwide, Madonna is certified as the best-selling female recording artist of all time by Guinness World Records. The Recording Industry Association of America listed her as the third highest-certified female artist in the U.S., with 64.5 million album units. According to Billboard, Madonna is the most successful solo artist in its Hot 100 chart history.

She is also the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time, accumulating U.S. $1.4 billion from her concert tickets. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, her first year of eligibility. VH1 ranked her atop THE 100 Greatest Women in Music, while Rolling Stone listed her among THE 100 Greatest Artists of All Time and THE 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time.

Madonna played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Evita." She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in "Dick Tracy." Her acting credits also include work in "A League of Their Own" and "Desperately Seeking Susan."