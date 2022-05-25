Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More Release Debut Album 'It's Just Business Babe, Part 1'

Brooklyn collective Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More have released their debut album It's Just Business Babe, Part One, available today.

Co-produced by Joe Crispiano (Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings) and Quinn McCarthy (Solange, Esperanza Spalding, Antibalas), the album is an ode to the golden age of everything from hip-hop to the Grateful Dead and aims to prove one thing - things only get better with age.

With the help of Devin The Dude and Grand Puba - yes, really - It's Just Business Babe, Part 1 is a unique collection of songs guaranteed to grab the attention of listeners of every age.

Fans can stream It's Just Business Babe, Part 1 now on their preferred streaming service here.

On sharing the album with such legendary names, Sam Sklover shares, "It's the ultimate thumbs up from my musical heroes. There are few better feelings in the world than knowing someone you respect respects you enough to share their legacy with you. It is a thanks I can never repay, but will always try to."

"It's Just Business Babe, Part 1 sounds instantly familiar, as if it was your favorite album some glorious summer ago, when life and love seemed like endless fields of possibility," shares New York Times bestselling author Steve Silberman.

"Fresh, soulful, sexy, and swinging, the album fuses the most exuberant elements of soul, rap, jazz, and jamband music, with an extra twist of joie de vivre, into a tribute to the tracks that Sam Sklover and friends like Scott Metzger and Kayla Frimer grew up grooving to, blessed by the presence of all-time rap legends Grand Puba and Devin the Dude. The yearning "Heartbreak Road" in particular feels like an instant classic. Captured with particularly warm and inviting timbres by co-producer Joe Crispiano of the legendary Dap-Kings, this is a brilliantly played and recorded debut by Sam Sklover and his gifted friends."

Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More will be celebrating the release of their debut album in Brooklyn on May 25 at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets and more information are available here.

Brooklyn-based band Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More is a start-up in the truest form: no revenue, no track record, but a lot of media excitement and promises to fulfill. A few well-written emails from the CFO (Chief Funk Officer), which included buzzwords like "Grateful Dead covers" and "legendary rappers", got several battle-hardened industry vets to join the board, and a happy, funky, rollicking album was born. The 20 year friendships of the band helped prove the age-old adage, always do business with your friends.

Sam Sklover & Friends & Family is Sam Sklover (Bass, Guitar, Executive Producer), Max Smilen (Guitar, Bass), Benjamin Radutzky (Keyboards), Pete Karp (Drums), and Kayla Frimer (Vocals).

Listen to the new album here: