Sam Roberts Band Announce North American Tour, Tickets On Sale Now

Following the October release of their record, The Adventures of Ben Blank, Sam Roberts Band is embarking on a North American Tour, which includes a host of U.S. stops like Philadelphia, Washington D.C, and New York City.
The Adventures of Ben Blank is singer/songwriter Sam Roberts' eighth album, and 5th under the Sam Roberts Band moniker. The new record takes a twangy and conceptual turn, seeing Roberts embody the titular character, a lone wolf type with a hardened exterior that slowly fractures as the album runs on.
You can find Sam Roberts Band's full list of tour stops below.
2-Feb-2024 Montreal, QC, Théatre Beanfield w/ Grand Public
3-Feb-2024 Ottawa, ON, Bronson Centre w/ Grand Public
8-Feb-2024 Kitchener, ON, Centre in The Square w/ JayWood
9-Feb-2024 Toronto, ON, History w/ JayWood
10-Feb-2024 London, ON, London Music Hall w/ JayWood
16-Feb-2024 Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom w/ Altameda
17-Feb-2024 Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall w/ Altameda
23-Feb-2024 Victoria, BC, The Capital Ballroom w/ Miina
24-Feb-2024 Vancouver, BC, The Commodore Ballroom w/ Brandon Wolfe Scott
25-Feb-2024 Vancouver, BC, The Commodore Ballroom w/ Brandon Wolfe Scott
27-Feb-2024 Kelowna, BC, Kelowna Community Theatre w/ Brandon Wolfe Scott
29-Feb-2024 Calgary, AB, Southern Jubilee Auditorium w/ Art d'Ecco
1-Mar-2024 Edmonton, AB, Northern Jubilee Auditorium w/ Art d'Ecco
2-Mar-2024 Red Deer, AB, Red Deer Memorial Centre w/ Art d'Ecco
14-Mar-2024 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts w/ Social Creatures
15-Mar-2023 Washington, DC, Union Stage w/ Social Creatures
16-Mar-2024 New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge w/ Social Creatures
20-Apr-2024 Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard CIC
23-Apr-2024 London, UK ,The Lexington
25-Apr-2024 Madrid, ESP, El Sol
26-Apr-2024 Zaragoza, ESP, Rock & Blues
27-Apr-2024 Barcelona, ESP, P62
28-Apr-2024 Valencia, ESP, Loco Club
