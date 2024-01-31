Sam Roberts Band Announce North American Tour, Tickets On Sale Now

The tour includes a host of U.S. stops like Philadelphia, Washington D.C, and New York City.

Jan. 31, 2024

Sam Roberts Band Announce North American Tour, Tickets On Sale Now

Following the October release of their record, The Adventures of Ben Blank, Sam Roberts Band is embarking on a North American Tour, which includes a host of U.S. stops like Philadelphia, Washington D.C, and New York City.

The Adventures of Ben Blank is singer/songwriter Sam Roberts' eighth album, and 5th under the Sam Roberts Band moniker. The new record takes a twangy and conceptual turn, seeing Roberts embody the titular character, a lone wolf type with a hardened exterior that slowly fractures as the album runs on.

You can find Sam Roberts Band's full list of tour stops below.

SAM ROBERTS BAND TOUR DATES

2-Feb-2024 Montreal, QC, Théatre Beanfield w/ Grand Public
3-Feb-2024 Ottawa, ON, Bronson Centre w/ Grand Public
8-Feb-2024 Kitchener, ON, Centre in The Square w/ JayWood
9-Feb-2024 Toronto, ON, History w/ JayWood
10-Feb-2024 London, ON, London Music Hall w/ JayWood
16-Feb-2024 Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom w/ Altameda
17-Feb-2024 Detroit, MI, St. Andrew’s Hall w/ Altameda
23-Feb-2024 Victoria, BC, The Capital Ballroom w/ Miina
24-Feb-2024 Vancouver, BC, The Commodore Ballroom w/ Brandon Wolfe Scott
25-Feb-2024 Vancouver, BC, The Commodore Ballroom w/ Brandon Wolfe Scott
27-Feb-2024 Kelowna, BC, Kelowna Community Theatre w/  Brandon Wolfe Scott
29-Feb-2024 Calgary, AB, Southern Jubilee Auditorium w/ Art d'Ecco
1-Mar-2024 Edmonton, AB, Northern Jubilee Auditorium w/ Art d'Ecco
2-Mar-2024 Red Deer, AB, Red Deer Memorial Centre w/ Art d'Ecco
14-Mar-2024 Philadelphia, PA, Underground Arts w/ Social Creatures
15-Mar-2023 Washington, DC, Union Stage w/ Social Creatures
16-Mar-2024 New York, NY, Le Poisson Rouge w/ Social Creatures
20-Apr-2024 Birkenhead, UK, Future Yard CIC
23-Apr-2024 London, UK ,The Lexington
25-Apr-2024 Madrid, ESP, El Sol
26-Apr-2024 Zaragoza, ESP, Rock & Blues
27-Apr-2024 Barcelona, ESP, P62
28-Apr-2024 Valencia, ESP, Loco Club

U.S Shows in Bold



