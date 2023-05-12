Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Women In My Life" today. Written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Osborne, the heartfelt track pays homage to the important women in his life who have helped shape him into the person he is today.

"So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it," shares Hunt. "There's no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I'm forever grateful."

Hunt is performing tonight in Austin, Texas as part of a tribute to Willie Nelson who is being honored with the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award. This weekend, Hunt will also be performing at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin. Fans can also find Hunt headlining his Summer on the Outskirts Tour kicking off July 6. Visit www.SamHunt.com for more.

About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," plus new songs, "Start Nowhere," "Walmart," "Outskirts," and "Women In My Life."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 13 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units.