Sam Hunt Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Women In My Life'

Fans can find Hunt headlining his Summer on the Outskirts Tour kicking off July 6.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Women In My Life" today. Written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, and Josh Osborne, the heartfelt track pays homage to the important women in his life who have helped shape him into the person he is today.

"So much of the peace and joy I carry around as an adult comes from the women who raised me and poured love into my life throughout it," shares Hunt. "There's no telling who or what I would be without them. God bless them all. I'm forever grateful."

Hunt is performing tonight in Austin, Texas as part of a tribute to Willie Nelson who is being honored with the LBJ Liberty & Justice for All Award. This weekend, Hunt will also be performing at the iHeart Country Festival in Austin. Fans can also find Hunt headlining his Summer on the Outskirts Tour kicking off July 6. Visit www.SamHunt.com for more.

About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," plus new songs, "Start Nowhere," "Walmart," "Outskirts," and "Women In My Life."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 13 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Devorah Drops New Single Inside My Head Photo
Devorah Drops New Single 'Inside My Head'

The new single from the San Diego-based musician fuses full-bodied, dynamic dance melodies with strikingly vulnerable lyrics, creating a captivating, sensual rhythm that encapsulates the contrasting, fragmented feelings that arise when struggling with addiction and mental health.

LØLØ Shares New Single omg  ​  ​ ﻿ Photo
LØLØ Shares New Single 'omg'  ​  ​ ﻿

Vulnerable, rebellious, and packed with authentic energy, “omg” is emotionally exhibitionist in the best way. In the mind bending clip LØLØ experiences a burst of different realities (evocative of a pop-punk Everything Everywhere All at Once) that perfectly align with the track's frenetic beat.

Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album Photo
Toosii Announces U.S. Headline Tour in Support of His Debut Album

Toosii announced a summer U.S. headline tour, in support of his debut album, NAUJOUR. The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR will kick off on July 26 at The Midway in San Francisco and include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (July 27), The Ritz in Raleigh, NC (August 10) and Palladium Times Square in New York City (August 27).

Disney Debuts CRATER Film Soundtrack Photo
Disney Debuts CRATER Film Soundtrack

Crater Original Soundtrack with score composed by Dan Romer ('Luca') and Osei Essed ('Saint X') is out now. Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Scott Mescudi.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD