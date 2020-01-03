Sam Hunt Drops New Song 'Sinning With You'

Country superstar Sam Hunt releases new song "Sinning With You. today, available at all digital retailers HERE. Written by Sam Hunt, Paul DiGiovanni, Josh Osborne, and Emily Weisband, "Sinning With You. is the latest from Hunt who has been performing the reflective new tune in recent shows. Both "Sinning With You. and his current Top 10 radio hit "Kinfolks" are expected on Hunt's highly-anticipated sophomore album due out later this year.

Earlier this week, Hunt performed "Kinfolks" and "Body Like A Back Road" on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Fans have eagerly awaited new music from the record-breaking star since last year's "Downtown's Dead," the follow-up to Hunt's 6x Platinum "Body Like A Back Road," and his GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo.

Sam Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, Montevallo (MCA Nashville), topped the Billboard Country Albums Chart in its first week and remains the best-selling debut album for a country artist since 2011. Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since the Montevallo's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 6.85 billion global streams and has earned 22 million RIAA certified units. The album produced four No. 1 singles and five Platinum and Multi-Platinum-selling hits including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me." Hunt's three-week No. 1, 6x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road" shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart where it remained for an unprecedented 27 consecutive weeks, shattering the record for most weeks atop the nearly 59-year-old chart. Written by Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, "Body Like A Back Road" was the No. 1 most-streamed and No. 1 most-downloaded country song of 2017, and the No. 4 most-downloaded and Top 10 most-streamed all genre song of 2017.





Related Articles View More Music Stories