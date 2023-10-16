Sam Hunt Announces Arena Headlining OUTSKIRTS TOUR 2024

Country superstar Sam Hunt announces his Outskirts Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation. Dubbed “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times, the five-time Grammy nominee and Diamond-selling Hunt sets course for his arena headlining tour with a Feb. 22 kickoff in Grand Rapids, plus stops in Louisville, Nashville, Milwaukee, Green Bay, and more. Special guests include multi-Platinum-selling country artist Brett Young and fellow Georgia-native Lily Rose.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, October 20 at 10 AM local time at www.SamHunt.com/Tour.

The Outskirts Tour 2024 offers a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Sam Hunt VIP Lounge, a VIP-exclusive gift item, a specially designed tour poster, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Also this Friday, Hunt releases brand-new song “Came The Closest.” The award-winning songwriter is known for surprise music drops every few months including his recent “Women In My Life,” “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under The Bridge” and his latest country radio staple, “Outskirts.”

Outskirts Tour 2024 Dates

Tour Support Brett Young and Lily Rose

2/22/2024 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 2/23/2024 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center 2/24/2024 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena 3/1/2024 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 3/2/2024 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 3/3/2024 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre 3/14/2024 Sioux City, IA Tyson Events Center 3/15/2024 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum 3/16/2024 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center 3/21/2024 Green Bay, WI Resch Center 3/22/2024 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena 3/23/2024 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena 4/4/2024 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 4/5/2024 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum 4/11/2024 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena 4/12/2024 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena 4/13/2024 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, Diamond-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.” Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including “Leave the Night On,” “House Party,” “Take Your Time,” “Break Up In A Small Town,” “Speakers,” and “Make You Miss Me.”

Called “stylistically provocative” by The New York Times and “deceptively phenomenal” by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO’s 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14 billion global streams and has earned 47.5 million RIAA certified units.

Photo Credit: Steven Alan Worster