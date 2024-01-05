Sam Gendel & Fabiano Do Nascimento Release Track 'Poeira'

Find out more about their upcoming LP, "The Room," set to release on Jan. 26 via Real World Records.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

Sam Gendel & Fabiano Do Nascimento Release Track 'Poeira'

This is The Room, an album of instrumentals by Brazilian guitarist Fabiano do Nascimento and American saxophonist Sam Gendel. Ten tracks, each rendered remarkable by originality, mastery and singular beauty, by technical precision, shared creative vision and the players' empathetic, even telepathic, coming together.

The Room is there, then, at the intersection of Nascimento's atmospheric seven-string guitar playing and the flute-like harmonics of Gendel's soprano saxophone. It's a space magicked by serendipity, talent, belief: “In 2011 I was in a Latin jazz group called Triorganico,” says do Nascimento, who was born into musical family in Rio de Janiero, attending the Conservatório de Música Brasileiro before relocating to LA. “We had a gig at a restaurant owned by Sam's cousin, who invited him along. Sam brought his sax and sat in.”

Do Nascimento had begun developing his own language on guitar aged 10 under the eye of his late uncle, Sao Paolo-based bassist/composer Lucio Nascimento. The largely self-taught Gendel picked up his chosen instrument at around the same age, going on to explore the oeuvres of horn players John Coltrane and Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and the lesser explored folk music of South America.

Both had travelled extensively throughout Brazil and Colombia, were into environmentalism and ecology. Both were super fans of Hermeto Pascoal, the iconic experimentalist from Northeast Brazil, and had grown up with relatives who had the 1964 albums Baden Powell A Vontade by guitarist Baden Powell, and Getz/Gilberto by American saxophonist Stan Getz and Brazilian guitarist João Gilberto, on repeat.

This was before Gendel would go on to work with artists including Sam Amidon and Moses Sumney, tour with Ry and Joachim Cooder, or release a string of albums praised, among many things, for their genre-jumping audacity. Before do Nascimento's collaborations with Brazilian percussion hero Airto Moreira (in a trio that included Gendel), with American DJ/producer Madlib or American chanteuse Claude Fontaine; prior to the solo records that resist classification while still celebrating his musical roots.

“We were making music that we had a real mutual appreciation for,” says do Nascimento. “I was always joking that Sam should play flute, and he tried multiple things before he got this unique [flute] sound out of his soprano. Most people don't actually realise that it's a saxophone.”

Each track its own dive into the rhythms and regions of a South America without borders. Many take their cue from indigenous melodies, and popular old Brazilian tunes.

They recorded The Room in two days, in a basement studio in Pacific Palisades, a residential area tucked between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

Time, then, for The Room.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Scarlip Releases Blick Remix With NLE Choppa Photo
Scarlip Releases 'Blick Remix' With NLE Choppa

Scar is joined by some of the hottest and most engaging digital entertainers around: Pinky Doll, Jacob Berger, Nate White, Archer, Jersey Joe, Drelle, Malisha, Chellie, Dre, Kiki, Huon, Q, Shafar, Storm, Tianna and Yannie Rae. The sentiment is clear: “Blick” is universal and so is the energy of Scar's music.

2
Eric Krasno Releases JEZEBEL Off New Album Photo
Eric Krasno Releases 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album

Eric Krasno is set to mesmerize audiences with the release of 'Jezebel,' the second single from his upcoming acoustic project, 'Wood and Strings.' This intimate and soulful track is a glimpse into the stripped-down beauty that defines the album, showcasing Krasno's masterful musicianship and the raw emotion embedded in every note.

3
Kasey Tyndall Releases Electrifying New Track Bad For Me Photo
Kasey Tyndall Releases Electrifying New Track 'Bad For Me'

Kasey Tyndall is shaking up the country music scene with her electrifying new single, “Bad For Me.” The bold release, available everywhere now, is sure to continue to establish Tyndall as a force to be reckoned with and firmly positions her as the female answer to the country-rock phenomenon that is taking Nashville by storm.

4
The Childrens Hour Announce First Album In 20 Years Photo
The Children's Hour Announce First Album In 20 Years

Gathering in the studio of Paul Oldham, they would lay down an album's worth of material they had been refining on the road, recording over the course of a single day. They each went their separate ways, unsure of when they would reconvene again to share the new record. As it turned out, that future date was just a lot further down the road.

More Hot Stories For You

K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'K-Pop Spotlight: Global Rookie Group RIIZE Are Back With New Emotional Pop Single 'Love 119'
New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8New Orleans Roots Music Wizard Sean Riley Brings Life To New 'Stone Cold Hands' Album Out March 8
Eric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New AlbumEric Krasno to Release 'JEZEBEL' Off New Album
SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024SWANS Announce New United States Tour Dates For 2024

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!