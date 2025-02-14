Saint Motel Release 'Symphony In The Sky' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saint Motel has released their highly anticipated new full-length record, Symphony in the Sky, via Atlantic Music Group. Throughout the album’s expansive twelve tracks, Symphony in the Sky shows off Saint Motel’s growing sonic versatility, while maintaining their signature blend of orchestral- and indie-pop.

Also out now is album focus track “Get It At Home,” a funky delight with rubberized bass and fluorescent keys. Though it sounds like an escapade to the club, it’s actually an escape from it, an homage to domesticity, to settling in for a night of marital bliss with curtains closed and phones off.

The band gave fans an early taste of what to expect from Symphony in the Sky with “Steady Hand,” a bold, anthemic track that saw Saint Motel further embracing a new sonic era, following on the heels of “Stay Golden.”

To accompany their first full length album in years, Saint Motel will celebrate with an expansive 2025 North American tour, kicking off next month and hitting major markets including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Toronto. Angel White, Great Good Fine OK, Oliver Hazard, The Divorce, Stolen Gin, and Brigitte Calls Me Baby are slated to support select dates throughout the tour. A full list of dates can be found below, and tickets can be purchased at SaintMotel.com.

SAINT MOTEL 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

March 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

March 8 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

March 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues ^

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

March 12 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound *

March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

March 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

March 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (NEW SHOW) *

March 18 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst #

March 19 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom #

March 21 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater #

March 22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre !

March 25 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House #

March 26 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM #

March 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot #

March 29 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom #

April 25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern +

April 26 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater +

April 27 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel +

April 29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club +

April 30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club (NEW SHOW) +

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore +

May 3 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount +

May 4 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues +

May 6 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre +

May 7 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall +

May 9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues (NEW SHOW) %

May 10 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre %

May 11 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee %

May 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

May 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn %

May 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre - Egyptian Room %

^ support from Angel White

* Support from Great Good Fine OK

# Support from Oliver Hazard

! Support from The Divorce

+ Support from Stolen Gin

% Support From Brigitte Calls Me Baby

In 2021, Saint Motel released their latest studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. The album arrived to widespread acclaim from SPIN, Paste, Ladygunn, Billboard, American Songwriter, and more, and saw the band deliver an unforgettable performance of lead single “Van Horn” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Additionally, the band teamed up with the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia and renowned film composer Duke Bojadziev, to bring The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to life in its entirety on stage during a global livestream. The show notably featured the film score transitions previously composed by Duke, live in the Macedonian capital of Skopje. In support of the LP, they headlined The Director’s Cut North American and European tours, selling out venues on both continents in 2021.

About Saint Motel

Joyfully blurring genres, Saint Motel showcase an opulent sound complimentary to their ambitious scope. Streamed and viewed over half-a-billion times, the platinum-selling Los Angeles quartet magnify this vision with immersive live experiences and one unpredictable move after another. The group initially came together at film school before introducing themselves on 2012’s Voyeur. Signing to Elektra, their 2014 My Type EP boasted both the gold-certified title track “My Type” and fan favorite “Cold Cold Man.” In 2016, saintmotelevision yielded the smash “Move.” Flipping the script once again, the musicians reimagined the record with a series of history-making first-of-their-kind innovations: an award-winning Virtual Reality version and an Augmented Reality version. In addition to unforgettable sets everywhere from Coachella and Lollapalooza to Bonnaroo, the band lit up shows such as NBC’s TODAY, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden, among others.

In 2019, Saint Motel launched their most ambitious undertaking yet, unveiling their third full-length album in three parts. First up, they uncovered The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Pt. 1 powered by the shimmy and shake of Alternative Top 15 lead single “Van Horn.” Between packing houses coast to coast on headline jaunts and earning acclaim from People, Billboard, and more, the four-piece rolled out Pt. 2 throughout 2020. Fans received the full picture of Saint Motel’s vision with the complete The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack studio album in 2021. Last year, the band released a handful of radiant singles, “Fine Wine,” “Everyone’s A Guru,” “Slowly Spilling Out,” marking their first new music since 2021. The band kickstarted a new era in 2024 with “Stay Golden,” and the announcement of their fourth studio album Symphony In The Sky, arriving in February via Atlantic.

Photo Credit: Oswaldo Cepeda

