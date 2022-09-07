Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Safiyah Hernandez Shares New Single 'Hummingbird'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Sep. 07, 2022  

15-year-old multi-cultural newcomer Safiyah Hernandez has released her new single "Hummingbird" via BMG/Young Forever.

Safiyah has found songwriting as a form of catharsis in dealing with the overwhelming grief, loss, and confusion that is the current state of the world. Written the day Safiyah's great-grandmother, Hamida Begum-Sardar, passed away, "Hummingbird" is an emotional reflection on family connection and heartbreaking loss.

"[My great-grandmother] was a really strong, loving, humble, beautiful human," reflects Safiyah. "She experienced the partition, then from Pakistan, moved to London where she lived the rest of her life as an immigrant mother of three. She suffered from dementia and Alzheimer's the last several years of her life, which is referenced in the music video. When my grandmother found out about her mother's death, a hummingbird came up to the window and it hovered there for a while, staring at her. She associated it with my great-grandmother and that's what's behind the name of the song."

Safiyah adds "I have loads of gorgeous photographs of her with my grandma and mum that really make me proud of the females in my family who have raised me."

"Hummingbird" follows the effortlessly cool and groovy bedroom pop track "Skateboard," and the moody and intimate "9pm." While "9pm" asks how the world can move on so quickly from acts of violence and crisis, "Skateboard" delves into how Safiyah deals with the stressors of the present social and political climates. Safiyah crafts a refreshingly compelling narrative that examines the disorientating task of trying to find yourself among the chaos through her music.

Watch the music video for the new single here:

