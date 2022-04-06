Saddest Factory's Charlie Hickey Shares New Single 'Dandelions'

Twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey recently announced his debut album. The Marshall Vore-produced Nervous At Night will be released on May 20th via Saddest Factory Records, and today Hickey shares another track off of the forthcoming album.

Following the title track is album opener "Dandelions," a winding, confessional monologue, built on a folk foundation, that moves effortlessly into a shimmering pop dream.

"This is one of the most special songs to me on this album. It's about a time in my life and in the world that felt very stagnant but at the same time full of rapid change," Hickey explains. I think that feeling characterizes this time in our world. The world is changing so much but we are becoming increasingly isolated and going further into ourselves as a response. This song is about wanting to break out of that cycle and feel something new."

Nervous At Night is a gorgeous, 11-track record that finds Hickey detailing life's graceless passage between teenage years and adulthood, and all of the noise that permeates. Hickey has always navigated the intricacies of life through a musical lens, both as a child of two musicians and as an artist who has surrounded himself with talented peers.

"It feels almost too good to be true," Hickey says of the small crew of friends that assisted him on the record-label boss and childhood friend Phoebe Bridgers, producer Marshall Vore, and fellow musicians Harrison Whitford, Christian Lee Hutson and Mason Stoops who are featured on the album. With all of the talent surrounding him, it's Hickey's remarkable voice, masterful songwriting and relatable storytelling that shine through on Nervous At Night.

Charlie Hickey made his SXSW debut a few weeks ago, and has already begun to bring Nervous At Night on the road in support of Wolf Alice on tour throughout North America. Hickey will also perform headline shows in New York City, Los Angeles, at The Great Escape in UK, as well as open for labelmates MUNA in London. See below to find a show near you and get your tickets here.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

04.6.22 - Madison, WI - Majestic ~

04.8.22 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's ~

04.11.22 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre ~

04.12.22 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ~

04.14.22 - Austin, TX - Emos' ~

04.15.22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues ~

04.16.22 - Houston, TX - House of B ~

05.10.22 - London, UK @ The Garage * - SOLD OUT

05.11.22 - London, UK @ Sebright Arms

05.11.22 - 05.14.22 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05.17.22 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^

05.21.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour #

*supporting MUNA

^ with Gabe Goodman

# with Ryann

~ supporting Wolf Alice