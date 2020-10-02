Sad13 Covers Rilo Kiley's 'Paint's Peeling'

Their new album is coming November 6th.

Today, Sad13 released their cover of Rilo Kiley's "Paint's Peeling," as part of No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp, out November 6th. Rolling Stone announced the covers compilation, premiering Sad13's rendition of "Paint's Peeling," offering an exclusive statement from Sadie Dupuis on the cover. The announcement also includes the official tracklist, featured artists, pre-order information and additional details on the compilation.



From now through November 6th, all of the album's proceeds will be donated to G.L.I.T.S.,a NYC-based non-profit, social justice, advocacy and service organization addressing the health and rights crises faced by transgender sex workers. Pre-order the compilation via Bandcamp (exclusive) today, and receive a download of Sad13's "Paint's Peeling."



No Bad Words For The Coast Today: The Execution Of All Things Covers Comp is a covers compilation celebrating Rilo Kiley's seminal 2002 album. After the band recently announced the re-issue of their self-titled debut EP, journalist and superfan Tatiana Tenreyro enlisted various artists who have been influenced by Rilo Kiley to create their own rendition of one of the album's tracks for the compilation and anniversary.



No Bad Words For The Coast Today features Sad13, Mannequin Pussy, Diet Cig, Adult Mom, Lisa Prank, Anika Pyle, Eric Slick, Gladie (former Cayetana lead Augusta Koch's new band), Dump Him, Verdigrls, Gay Meat (Museum Mouth lead Karl Kuehn's solo project), Riverby, Sailor Boyfriend and Aftercrush.

"I bought the Execution of All Things over Saddle Creek's mail order, and remember listening over and over again to 'Paint's Peeling' on my tiny bedroom CD player, blown away by the song's final explosion into all-consuming distortion. Years later, when Speedy Ortiz was mixing Twerp Verse with Mike Mogis in Omaha, I was very amused to see a trophy the band had made for him in the studio, awarding him 'For Outstanding Achievements as a True Devastator of the Recording Arts.' I wanted to pay homage to that 'devastato' heaviness by slowing the song down and, for the most part, putting it in a waltz time--almost like Sleep covering Rilo Kiley. But I couldn't help myself from incorporating some of the poppier Mogis production trademarks, like Casio-ish beats and cavernous backing vocals. As a teen, RK was one of my biggest songwriting influences, and Jenny Lewis (who Speedy has been lucky enough to open for/go out dancing with) continues to inspire me with each of her projects, so it was a treat to return to the record that first drew me into their world." - Sadie Dupuis, Sad13

