Sabrina Kennedy Releases Debut EP

To also mark the occasion, she has released the video for new single ‘Red Wine’.


Sabrina Kennedy has released her debut EP Wheel Of The Year. The four-song debut EP is a glimpse into Sabrina’s life living through the Wiccan calendar of the same name, which pre-dates our own. Journeying through the different seasons of her life, Wheel Of The Year showcases her artistic versatility which proves a force to be reckoned with.

Sabrina celebrates the EP release today (May 25th) with a headline show at The Grace in London this evening. To also mark the occasion, she has released the video for new single ‘Red Wine’.

‘Red Wine’ features empowering lyrism and is a dynamic representation of Sabrina’s vocals. On first listen, ‘Red Wine’ could be a drinking-to-forget tune, but on deeper examination it addresses red wine as a symbol of sex, death and bleeding, as revealed by the song’s video, set in a grand church, where “the demons have got your head and the angels have gone to bed,” as Sabrina sings in the song.

‘Red Wine’ represents the autumn equinox and Halloween, tapping into this with haunting R&B and gospel before exploding with a rock crescendo.

Regarding the single Sabrina says, “Other than my love for red wine, this song was bred from the confides of my flat during the dark time the world was facing in lockdown. I delved into the darkest parts of my soul channelling the divine feminine energy that is Mary Magdalene, the misunderstood whore. ‘Red Wine’ is the direct relationship between Mary Magdalene and Jesus - two lost souls just trying to get by.”

The Wheel Of The Year EP opens with previous single ‘Puritan’, which evokes the spring equinox and its former ritual sacrifices that pre-dated Easter. Among its dark R&B laced pop Sabrina declares “you can burn me at the stake like a Puritan.” A powerful statement about the lengths she’s willing to go to defend her right to be herself.

The ‘Puritan’ video was made in homage to the witch trials of the 1600s and finds Sabrina being burnt at the stake. It has been filmed on King Edwards Bay in Newcastle, home to the beaches that played host some of the earliest witch trials and executions in history dating back to the 1650s.

Elsewhere on the EP is ‘Magic & Mayhem’, with all the exuberance and energy of summer solstice, a bold pop rock track where punchy punk riffs pair with Sabrina’s grand vocals delivering spellbinding melodies and magnetic hooks. ‘Overflow’ completes the EP with an expansive pop ballad evoking a sense of Sia grandeur and represents the winter solstice.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:



