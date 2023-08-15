SUN JUNE Announce New Album 'Bad Dream Jaguar'

The album will be out October 20th.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

SUN JUNE Announce New Album 'Bad Dream Jaguar'

Austin TX’s Sun June announce their new album Bad Dream Jaguar, out October 20th via Run For Cover, with a video for its driving lead single “Get Enough.”

“‘Get Enough’ is about spring-time mania, justifying delusions, and losing it but still loving it (Macca forever). It was written when Laura and Stephen were bouncing back and forth between Texas and North Carolina, each unsure of where life was headed,” the band explains.

“For the ‘Get Enough” video we wanted to lean into Texas kitsch. Most of us are transplants, but we’ve become Texans whether we like it or not. We liked the images of fake cowboying and Texan expanses beneath a busy flight path, and we thought it fit a song that’s about being pulled in different directions and wanting competing things,” they continue. “Visually, we were inspired by Punch Drunk Love. We bought a big blue suit and used 1970s anamorphic lenses to distort the image and bend the light.”

On Bad Dream Jaguar, Sun June is unmoored. The backdrop of Texas is replaced by longing, by distance, by transience, and a quiet fear. The only sense of certainty comes from the murky past. It’s a dispatch from aging, when you’re in the strange in-between of yourself: there’s a clear image of the person you once were and the places you inhabited, generational curses and our families, but the future feels vast, unclear – and the present can’t help but slip through your fingers.

Sun June have also announced fall and winter tour dates. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/4 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/7 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

1/4 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

1/5 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

1/6 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

1/7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

1/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

1/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

1/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

1/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

1/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel  ^

1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

1/16 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

1/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

1/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

Photo Credit: Alex Winker 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Eli Paperboy Reed Shares New Single IDKWYCTD (I Came To Play) Photo
Eli Paperboy Reed Shares New Single 'IDKWYCTD (I Came To Play)'

Eli Paperboy Reed today unveils the second single, “IDKWYCTD (I Came to Play),” from his forthcoming album Hits And Misses: The Singles. The high-energy, anthemic party starter, “IDKWYCTD (I Came to Play),” one of three originals featured on the album, was featured in Disney's Marvel comic series, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.

2
Story of the Year Announce Page Avenue 20th Anniversary Tour Photo
Story of the Year Announce 'Page Avenue' 20th Anniversary Tour

Story Of The Year are hitting the road this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Page Avenue. Joined by special guests Four Year Strong (11/1 – 11/19), We The Kings (1/5 – 1/26), and Youth Fountain, Story Of The Year will be performing Page Avenue in full alongside other fan favorites every night across the United States.

3
Tank and the Bangas Unveil Black Folk (Remix) Featuring Kota the Friend, Rapsody & Mor Photo
Tank and the Bangas Unveil 'Black Folk (Remix)' Featuring Kota the Friend, Rapsody & More

Red Balloon was released last May on Verve Records to widespread critical praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Big Freedia, Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Ton3s, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Wayne Brady.

4
Dirty Honey Announces Cant Find The Brakes North American Tour Photo
Dirty Honey Announces 'Can't Find The Brakes' North American Tour

On this tour, vocalist Marc LaBelle, guitarist John Notto, and bassist Justin Smolian will introduce North America to Dirty Honey’s new drummer, Jaydon Bean, a long-time friend of the band's who came on board this past January, just before the band's first massive ’23 UK/European headline tour launched.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

OWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on FridayOWN's New Five-Part Docu-Series 'Time of Essence,' to Premiere on Friday
Sebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis MatchSebastián Yatra to Join Rafa Nadal For Practice Tennis Match
Hays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in OctoberHays Street Hart to Release 'Bridges' in October
McKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on FridayMcKenzie Stubbert to Release 'Waiting Room' on Friday

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Exclusive: Erin Davie Sings 'To Build A Home' from THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
MOULIN ROUGE!