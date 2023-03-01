Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austin's Biggest Festival Week

SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austin's Biggest Festival Week

The festivities kick off Wednesday, March 15th at 2:30 pm.

Mar. 01, 2023  

For decades, SPIN has been one of the most recognizable names in music journalism, pop culture, and hotly-anticipated events. Today, SPIN continues that tradition with the announcement of its official lineup taking place in Austin, Texas from March 15th to 17th.

SPIN will feature three days of special events, including unveiling details of SPIN Labs, an upcoming incubator for tech startups in the music space, and its annual showcase at the beloved venue Stubb's Bar-B-Q on Thursday, March 16th from 7:30 pm to 2 am, headlined by renowned rapper Killer Mike.

"I haven't done a solo set since we started Run the Jewels and South by Southwest has been a great breeding ground for me in the past," Killer Mike says. "I have a special show planned with SPIN and I can't wait to play and to see everyone."

The festivities kick off Wednesday, March 15th at 2:30 pm with a hard-hitting panel at Convention Hall examining the issues of criminal justice. That evening, SPIN will host a glamorous afterparty at one of Austin's most stylish new venues, The Pershing, beginning at 9:30 pm.

On Thursday, March 16th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the party continues in laidback luxury at Austin's Soho House location for a special event sponsored by Stand Together Music, a nonprofit music organization that unites musicians and their teams with proven changemakers to co-create solutions, starting with criminal justice, addiction recovery, education, free speech and peace, and ending the war on drugs.

That same night, SPIN keeps the party rolling with its prestigious yearly showcase at Stubb's headlined by Killer Mike. The evening will feature a stellar lineup, including Painted Shield, which consists of Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard with acclaimed songwriter Mason Jennings, renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam), and Seattle leaders Jeff Fielder and soul prodigy Brittany Davis (who will also deliver a performance as the Brittany Davis Quartet that evening).

Also performing will be recently-reunited Austin-based indie pop band Voxtrot, who will take the SPIN stage for an exclusive local performance, alt-pop singer-songwriter renforshort, rock trio Sunflower Bean, rapper McKinley Dixon, South Korean singer-songwriter sogumm, folk-punk musician Sunny War, and As You Were, a rock band from the United States Army Recruiting Command. The showcase is sponsored by Larceny Bourbon.

The showcase will be followed the next afternoon by a chill SPIN Recovery Pool Party from 2 to 5 pm on Friday, March 17th at The Austin Motel and sponsored by Guayakí, Inner Sleeve, and Monster Water.

Even more details are soon to follow. SPIN's phenomenal lineup of events comes after a whirlwind year for the legendary media brand. Last summer, SPIN partnered with Best Ever Channels (BEC) to create a free, ad-supported, streaming television channel offering unique, multi-genre SPIN-curated music video playlists as well as SPIN-produced and third-party studio-produced programming for the channel.



Avalon Emerson & the Charm Announces Self-Titled Debut Album Photo
Avalon Emerson & the Charm Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
Emerson now stands as one of underground dance music's revered figures, beloved by fans for her melody-rich, genre-agnostic selections. Her production work employs a similarly free-flowing philosophy; as such, she’s remixed the likes of Slowdive, Robyn, Four Tet, Christine and the Queens, and Octo Octa, among many others.
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album - Photo
Ed Sheeran Announces New Album '-'
'-' is the result of Sheeran pushing the boundaries of his songcraft, as he delivers the most profound songwriting of his career. Teaming-up with Aaron Dessner (The National) on writing and production after the pair joined forces following an introduction from mutual friend Taylor Swift, Ed and Aaron began crafting the album in February last year.
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single Wrong Side Of The Bed Photo
Matthew Wayne Releases New Single 'Wrong Side Of The Bed'
Ahead of his debut project releasing soon, Matthew Wayne follows up his previous release 'Reckless' with a new single titled 'Wrong Side Of The Bed.'
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session Photo
Hardy Releases Exclusive Apple Music Session
Reimagining two pivotal catalog cuts - current Top 10 single 'wait in the truck' feat. reigning CMA New Artist and Female Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson and 2020 debut album title track, 'A ROCK' - alongside a gritty cover of Stone Temple Pilots staple 'Big Empty,' the country / rock barrier-breaker is building out both sides.

From This Author - Michael Major


Braids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New AlbumBraids Release Shoegaze Love Anthem 'Apple' Release New Album
March 1, 2023

Canadian art rock band Braids has released their new single 'Apple.' Among the most joyous moments in the Braids discography, 'Apple' is a bubbling anthem of symphonic shoegaze, a celebration of seeing new possibilities in the eyes of a lover, acknowledging past loss with a new state of heart that's been opened and filled.
Meryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' AudiobookMeryl Streep to Narrate 'Big Tree' Audiobook
March 1, 2023

Scholastic education and media company, announced that three-time Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will narrate the audiobook edition of BIG TREE. The illustrated novel by #1 New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Medal-winning author-artist Brian Selznick, will be released simultaneously in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook.
ALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New AlbumALFA MIST Shares 'Aged Eyes' Ahead of New Album
March 1, 2023

The track features bass and vocals from his longtime collaborator, Kaya Thomas-Dyke, and follows the release of recent singles “4th Feb (Stay Awake)” and “BC.” Throughout “Aged Eyes,” Alfa Mist leads the way on keys while Thomas-Dyke blends her gossamer vocal over a finger-picking guitar melody to swell into a strings-laden, cinematic chorus.
Photos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three LaunchPhotos: Stars Attend THE MANDALORIAN Season Three Launch
March 1, 2023

Check out photos of Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Amy Sedaris, Giancarlo Esposito, Omid Abtahi, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Katy O’Brian and Tait Fletcher joined by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producers Dave Filoni, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, who also directs, director Peter Ramsey and composer Ludwig Göransson.
Juliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP ReleaseJuliana Madrid Shares 'Afterlife' From Her Upcoming Sophomore EP Release
March 1, 2023

With additional instrumentation from the likes of Griffin Goldsmith [Dawes] and Matt Chamberlain [David Bowie, Pearl Jam], the EP received critical praise. Gorilla vs. Bear listed it as one of the best EP’s of 2022. Additionally, the lead single, “Pretend” was featured in the hit Netflix movie “Do Revenge.'
share