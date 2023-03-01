SPIN Announces an Unforgettable Lineup During Austin's Biggest Festival Week

For decades, SPIN has been one of the most recognizable names in music journalism, pop culture, and hotly-anticipated events. Today, SPIN continues that tradition with the announcement of its official lineup taking place in Austin, Texas from March 15th to 17th.

SPIN will feature three days of special events, including unveiling details of SPIN Labs, an upcoming incubator for tech startups in the music space, and its annual showcase at the beloved venue Stubb's Bar-B-Q on Thursday, March 16th from 7:30 pm to 2 am, headlined by renowned rapper Killer Mike.

"I haven't done a solo set since we started Run the Jewels and South by Southwest has been a great breeding ground for me in the past," Killer Mike says. "I have a special show planned with SPIN and I can't wait to play and to see everyone."

The festivities kick off Wednesday, March 15th at 2:30 pm with a hard-hitting panel at Convention Hall examining the issues of criminal justice. That evening, SPIN will host a glamorous afterparty at one of Austin's most stylish new venues, The Pershing, beginning at 9:30 pm.

On Thursday, March 16th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm, the party continues in laidback luxury at Austin's Soho House location for a special event sponsored by Stand Together Music, a nonprofit music organization that unites musicians and their teams with proven changemakers to co-create solutions, starting with criminal justice, addiction recovery, education, free speech and peace, and ending the war on drugs.

That same night, SPIN keeps the party rolling with its prestigious yearly showcase at Stubb's headlined by Killer Mike. The evening will feature a stellar lineup, including Painted Shield, which consists of Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard with acclaimed songwriter Mason Jennings, renowned drummer Matt Chamberlain (Brandi Carlile, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam), and Seattle leaders Jeff Fielder and soul prodigy Brittany Davis (who will also deliver a performance as the Brittany Davis Quartet that evening).

Also performing will be recently-reunited Austin-based indie pop band Voxtrot, who will take the SPIN stage for an exclusive local performance, alt-pop singer-songwriter renforshort, rock trio Sunflower Bean, rapper McKinley Dixon, South Korean singer-songwriter sogumm, folk-punk musician Sunny War, and As You Were, a rock band from the United States Army Recruiting Command. The showcase is sponsored by Larceny Bourbon.

The showcase will be followed the next afternoon by a chill SPIN Recovery Pool Party from 2 to 5 pm on Friday, March 17th at The Austin Motel and sponsored by Guayakí, Inner Sleeve, and Monster Water.

Even more details are soon to follow. SPIN's phenomenal lineup of events comes after a whirlwind year for the legendary media brand. Last summer, SPIN partnered with Best Ever Channels (BEC) to create a free, ad-supported, streaming television channel offering unique, multi-genre SPIN-curated music video playlists as well as SPIN-produced and third-party studio-produced programming for the channel.