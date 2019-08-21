SONS OF APOLLO Announces 2020 'MMXX Tour'

SONS OF APOLLO--former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N' Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force)--is currently finishing up their second album which will be released in January 2020, but they're not wasting any time in announcing the U.S. headlining "MMXX Tour" that will support it. The trek will launch January 24 in Pomona, CA and will take them around the world throughout the year. Tickets go on sale today at 12:00 PM local time.

As previously announced, SONS OF APOLLO's latest release, 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony,' documents the band's remarkable one-off performance at the Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria alongside a full orchestra & choir, playing tracks from their debut album, PSYCHOTIC SYMPHONY , as well as a selection of tracks by legendary bands. It will be available August 30 via InsideOutMusic / Sony as a limited deluxe 3CD + DVD + Blu-Ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD + DVD Digipak, Standalone Blu-Ray & Digital Album. Pre-orders for all formats are now available here: https://soa.lnk.to/LiveWithThePlovdivPsychoticSymphony.

A brand new trailer for 'Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony' has just been released and can be seen below!

As Mike Portnoy says, "I've released several dozen live albums through the years with about a dozen different bands, but I have to say that this live release from Sons Of Apollo may indeed be the most special one of them all!! Everything was aligned that evening: an absolutely beautiful Roman amphitheatre and a perfectly gorgeous summer evening, one set of SOA material and one set of specially chosen cover songs, and to top it all off being joined by a symphony orchestra and choir...it was a magical evening for everybody in attendance and now we can share it with the rest of the world immortalized in this incredible live package. This package will serve as a nice souvenir to capture the band's first year on tour and should tide over all of our fans while we complete work on our sophomore studio release that will coming in Jan 2020."

Check out SONS OF APOLLO at any of the following stops (direct ticket links included). More shows will be shared as they're confirmed, and stay tuned for more news about the new album

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri 1/24 Pomona, CA The Glass House (https://bit.ly/2H8kNxY)

Sat 1/25 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy (https://bit.ly/2H8aLNb)

Sun 1/26 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore (https://bit.ly/31FYAPj)

Tue 1/28 Salt Lake City, UT The State Room (https://bit.ly/31D8P7e)

Wed 1/29 Denver, CO The Oriental Theater (https://bit.ly/2Z5QC4s)

Fri 1/31 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theater (https://bit.ly/30igOGu)

Sat 2/1 Battle Creek, MI The Music Factory (https://bit.ly/31IwXVQ)

Sun 2/2 Toronto, ONT. Mod Club (https://bit.ly/2Z8OuJ8)

Mon 2/3 Montreal QUE. Corona Theater (https://bit.ly/2KF9eyU)

Wed 2/5 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club (https://bit.ly/2N2rMMx)

Thu 2/6 New York, NY Gramercy Theater (https://livemu.sc/2KHNN1r)

Fri 2/7 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak (https://bit.ly/2TLMy4w)

Sat 2/8 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC (https://bit.ly/31MKyM7)





