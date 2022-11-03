Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'

SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'

His new album is due out January 27, 2023.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares "Lifetime," the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video below!

Speaking on the track, SG Lewis explains: "I think that 'Lifetime' could be my favorite record I've ever made. I wrote it with my friends Ed Drewett, Reuben James and J Moon late one night at Decoy Studios, and the song is largely about Ed and his wife. It's a song that channels inspiration from a lot of the music I grew up listening to and holds a very special place in my heart."

"Lifetime" follows the news that SG Lewis' second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove, is due out January 27, 2023, via Astralwerks. The new album sees the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer building on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves.

On one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on. On the other end, he accesses a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence.

He suits one mood to the adrenaline rush of your wildest night out, and he tailors another to the blissful ride home at sunrise. It's a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts from one of the richest production talents of the last decade and includes a blockbuster collection of guests including the likes Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye, plus more to be announced, alongside SG's own vocals which are featured more prominently than ever before.

Talking about the album, SG Lewis reveals, "The album is clearly split into two worlds," SG Lewis explains. "AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist. The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before."

Currently, SG Lewis is on his North American headlining tour (his biggest to date), which included a SOLD-OUT show at Brooklyn's iconic Brooklyn Mirage, SG Lewis is set to play a landmark show at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow night, before the tour wraps up November 12 in Portland. Tickets are on sale now for the remaining dates. For a full list of upcoming live dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

SG Lewis has cemented his status as one music's most sought-after producers and has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Dua Lipa, Clairo, Tove Lo, Khalid, Aluna, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta + many more across his illustrious career.

His debut album times, released last year, saw one of modern pop's secret weapons stepping out front and center with widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR, Billboard, The FADER, NYLON, VULTURE, Earmilk + many more. LP highlight track 'Chemicals' amassed over 55 million Spotify streams and counting, catapulting SG Lewis' total stream count to over 1.4 billion and most recently, Louis Vuitton launched their pre-Fall campaign with Soulwax's remix of 'Impact' (featuring Robyn & Channel Tres).

Behind the scenes, SG Lewis produced Dave's seminal breakout track '100M's' and co-wrote 'Hallucinate' for Dua Lipa's record-smashing number one album, Future Nostalgia. Most recently, he produced two songs included on Tove Lo's critically acclaimed new album, Dirt Femme.

Watch the new music video here:

REMAINING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/04 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

11/07 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/08 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

11/10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

11/12 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR



Thumper Release New Single Summer Assault Photo
Thumper Release New Single 'Summer Assault'
“Summer Assault” sees THUMPER venture into new territory as they release their first brand new offering since their debut album released in 2022. The single comes off the back of their extensive European, UK and Irish tour, including sell out shows in Amsterdam, London, Paris and Dublin’s Whelan’s.
VIDEO: Joss Stone Releases What Christmas Means To Me Music Video Photo
VIDEO: Joss Stone Releases 'What Christmas Means To Me' Music Video
The video comes ahead of the singer's busy Holiday season as she gears up to promote her debut Christmas album Merry Christmas, Love which was released in September via S-Curve/Hollywood Records. The album is available on all streaming platforms and CD. Vinyl will be released on November 11th. 
Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist Photo
Apple Music Releases Carols Covered 2022 Holiday Playlist
The global Carols Covered playlist is back with a new line-up of exclusive to Apple Music holiday songs reimagined by some of contemporary music's most impactful artists, plus a few of the highlights from years past. Apple Music is launching the inaugural Classical Carols Covered playlist. Listen to the nw playlists now!
Billy Idol to Play at Los Angeles Roxy Theatre & Amoeba Hollywood Photo
Billy Idol to Play at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre & Amoeba Hollywood
Billy Idol returns to his hometown of Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 9 to play a run of two intimate performances: an evening show at The Roxy Theatre with support from special guests Huddy and Willem Wolfe as well as an afternoon acoustic set at Amoeba Hollywood with his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens.

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!