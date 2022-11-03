SG Lewis Shares New Track 'LIFETIME'

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis, shares "Lifetime," the next taste of his forthcoming album. Watch the Jason Lester-directed music video below!

Speaking on the track, SG Lewis explains: "I think that 'Lifetime' could be my favorite record I've ever made. I wrote it with my friends Ed Drewett, Reuben James and J Moon late one night at Decoy Studios, and the song is largely about Ed and his wife. It's a song that channels inspiration from a lot of the music I grew up listening to and holds a very special place in my heart."

"Lifetime" follows the news that SG Lewis' second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove, is due out January 27, 2023, via Astralwerks. The new album sees the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer building on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves.

On one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on. On the other end, he accesses a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence.

He suits one mood to the adrenaline rush of your wildest night out, and he tailors another to the blissful ride home at sunrise. It's a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts from one of the richest production talents of the last decade and includes a blockbuster collection of guests including the likes Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye, plus more to be announced, alongside SG's own vocals which are featured more prominently than ever before.

Talking about the album, SG Lewis reveals, "The album is clearly split into two worlds," SG Lewis explains. "AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist. The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before."

Currently, SG Lewis is on his North American headlining tour (his biggest to date), which included a SOLD-OUT show at Brooklyn's iconic Brooklyn Mirage, SG Lewis is set to play a landmark show at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow night, before the tour wraps up November 12 in Portland. Tickets are on sale now for the remaining dates. For a full list of upcoming live dates and to purchase tickets, please visit here.

SG Lewis has cemented his status as one music's most sought-after producers and has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Dua Lipa, Clairo, Tove Lo, Khalid, Aluna, Victoria Monet, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta + many more across his illustrious career.

His debut album times, released last year, saw one of modern pop's secret weapons stepping out front and center with widespread critical acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork, NPR, Billboard, The FADER, NYLON, VULTURE, Earmilk + many more. LP highlight track 'Chemicals' amassed over 55 million Spotify streams and counting, catapulting SG Lewis' total stream count to over 1.4 billion and most recently, Louis Vuitton launched their pre-Fall campaign with Soulwax's remix of 'Impact' (featuring Robyn & Channel Tres).

Behind the scenes, SG Lewis produced Dave's seminal breakout track '100M's' and co-wrote 'Hallucinate' for Dua Lipa's record-smashing number one album, Future Nostalgia. Most recently, he produced two songs included on Tove Lo's critically acclaimed new album, Dirt Femme.

Watch the new music video here:

REMAINING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/04 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

11/07 - The Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

11/08 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

11/10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

11/11 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

11/12 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR