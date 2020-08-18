SEETHER Announces Worldwide Livestream Concert Event August 30 To Celebrate Release Of New Album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum

Ticket Packages On Sale Now

SEETHER is celebrating the release of their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum - their first in three years - with an epic global livestream event to be held Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at 3 PM ET in an exclusive partnership with Veeps and Elite Multimedia.

"Locked & Live" marks the band's first-ever full production, multi-camera online livestream concert event and gives fans around the world the chance to see a notoriously energetic SEETHER live show from home while tours remain paused. The set list promises to include classic favorites as well as brand-new tracks from their upcoming album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum ("If You Want Peace, Prepare For War") due August 28th, 2020 via Fantasy Records.

Ticket packages are on sale now at Seether.Veeps.com.

"We are extremely proud and excited for the release of our 8th studio album Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum!" says SEETHER. "Let's all get together to celebrate despite the current state of our world. Everyone is hurting from the pause of live music, so we're here to bring you guys an EXCLUSIVE livestream concert experience. This is our first-ever full production, multi-camera livestream concert event during lockdown. We will be playing songs off the new album as well as a selection of some of your favorite tracks. This show will bring the full live experience into your living room. Make sure you join us on August 30th!"

Advance Ticket Packages:

Tier # 1: Livestream Ticket $20

Tier # 2: Livestream Ticket + T-Shirt $55 *shipping included

Tier # 3: Livestream Ticket + T-Shirt + For The Crew Fund $60 *shipping included

Day of Show Ticket Packages:

Tier # 4: Livestream Ticket $25

Tier # 5: Livestream Ticket + T-Shirt $60 *shipping included

Tier # 6: Livestream Ticket + T-Shirt + For The Crew Fund $65 *shipping included

In addition to several ticket packages providing donations to a fund set up for SEETHER's crew, the band will also offer a donation button during the broadcast for SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education). Those interested in donating to SAVE before or after the event can do so HERE.

