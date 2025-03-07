SASAMI Releases New Album 'Blood On The Silver Screen'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SASAMI has released her audacious and epic new album, Blood On the Silver Screen, via Domino. On it, the polymath combines her classical conservatory-trained skills as a player, producer, and composer with her fearless and bombastic stage persona to create her most realized music to date: the all-out SASAMI pop record.

“This album is all about learning and respecting the craft of pop songwriting, about relenting to illogical passion, obsession, and guiltless pleasure,” SASAMI says. “It’s about leaning into the chaos of romance and sweeping devotion—romanticism to the point of self-destruction,” as exemplified by the album’s singles “Honeycrash,” “Slugger,” “Just Be Friends,” and “In Love With A Memory (Feat. Clairo).”

After establishing herself with the poised melancholia of her eponymous 2019 debut, SASAMI embraced volume and control on 2022’s Squeeze—touring with a metal band—but her goal on Blood On the Silver Screen was to speak her truth with conviction by singing. Working with co-producers Jenn Decilveo and Rostam, with SASAMI as sole writer, each Blood On the Silver Screen track viscerally captures a different thread of love, sex, power, and embodiment. “Pop music is like fuel,” Sasami says. “It’s just invigorating.”

Eschewing today’s pop zeitgeist, Sasami gravitated towards late aughts and 2010s pop a la Britney Spears’ Femme Fatale and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way, plus Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, and Sia. She was influenced by modern country storytelling, mixing vulnerability with humor, and the mood board also included Prince, Japanese city pop, and the stadium-sized, denim-clad iconography of Bruce Springsteen.

Tour Dates:

​3​/7 ​- ​N​ew York, NY @ Rough Trade *

​3​/10 ​-​ London, UK @ ​Rough Trade East *

​3​/12 ​- ​L​iverpool, UK @ Rough Trade Liverpool *

​3​/13 ​- Nottingham​, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham *

3/21 - Seoul, KR @ Senggi Studio

3/22 - Busan, KR @ Ovantgarde

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

4/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

4/23 - Santa Fe, NM @ Launchpad

4/25 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

4/26 - Austin, TX @ Psych Fest

4/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

4/29 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

4/30 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/2 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/8 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

5/9 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB

5/10 - Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

5/12 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

5/15 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

5/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

​5​/18​ - Boise, ID ​@ Shrine Social Club

5/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/21 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/22 - Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theatre

​5/24​ - Napa, CA ​@ BottleRock

5/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

* solo in-store performance

Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas Huang

