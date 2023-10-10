SARAH JAROSZ Shares New Single 'Columbus & 89th'

Four-time GRAMMY winner Sarah Jarosz recently announced her new album, Polaroid Lovers, and shared the fantastic album opener “Jealous Moon.” Today, she releases another teaser from the record with a poignant homage to NYC with “Columbus & 89th.”

A Texas native, she's spent most of her adult life living in New York City, but shortly before writing Polaroid Lovers Jarosz left her adopted home to join her soon-to-be husband in Nashville, TN. “Columbus & 89th” drifts into a dreamlike beauty as Jarosz reflects on the ineffable heartache of leaving her longtime home back in 2020.

“New York signified this childhood dream that I'd had for so long, so moving to Nashville was like turning the page from youth to adulthood,” she says. “‘Columbus & 89th' ended up just pouring out of me once Daniel Tashian and I started working on it—there was so much nostalgia and melancholy that I needed to process, and now I still tear up whenever I hear it. As a songwriter my main goal is to tell the truth about my experience, and I think the fact that that song makes me so emotional means that I was tapping into a real feeling.”

Listen to the song now, and watch Sarah return to some of her favorite NYC haunts in the music video for “Columbus & 89th.”

To celebrate the upcoming release of her seventh studio album, Sarah Jarosz is announcing a run of North American shows. The nearly 50-date tour will kick off on February 1, 2024 in Washington, DC and run through the beginning of June. See below to find a show near you and get your tix HERE. Public on-sale begins this Friday, October 13th.

Tour Dates

Feb 1st - Sixth & I - Washington, DC

Feb 2nd - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

Feb 3rd - McCarter Theater - Princeton, NJ

Feb 5th - Maryland Hall - Annapolis, MD

Feb 7th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

Feb 8th - Appell Center - York, PA

Feb 9th - The Kate - Old Saybrook, CT

Feb 11th - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH

Feb 13th - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

Feb 14th - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

Feb 16th - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

Feb 17th - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Feb 18th - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO

Feb 20th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb 22nd - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

Feb 23rd - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

Feb 24th - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Feb 25th - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Feb 27th - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

Feb 28th - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA

Feb 29th - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA

March 8th - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

March 9th - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd - The Sheldon - St. Louis, MO

April 24th - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN

April 26th - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH

April 27th - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI

April 28th - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

April 30th - Center For The Arts - Homer, NY

May 2nd - State Theatre - Portland, ME

May 3rd - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

May 4th - The Shea Theatre - Turners Falls, MA

May 6th - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

May 7th - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

May 8th - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

May 10th - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

May 11th - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

May 12th - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 23rd - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX

May 24th - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX

May 25th - TBD San Antonio, TX

May 26th - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

May 28th - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM

May 30th - Center For The Arts - Jackson, WY

June 2nd - Arts Campus at Willits - Basalt, CO

June 4th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO

Polaroid Lovers, the seventh album from Sarah Jarosz set for release on January 26th via Rounder Records, finds the highly decorated songwriter at the apex of change. The geographic shake-up of leaving her long-time home led to a sonic shake-up as well for Polaroid Lovers. For the first time in her career she opened herself up to collaborators, leading to writing sessions with Daniel Tashian, Ruston Kelly, and Natalie Hemby. The creative reorganization of her writing process evolved to include a much richer and more electric sound in the studio, and being in Nashville meant access to a world of hotshot players. She tapped guitarist Rob McNelley (Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood), Tom Bukovac (Tom Petty, Vince Gill) on guitar and organ, her husband- bassist Jeff Picker (Nickel Creek), and drummer Fred Eltringham (Sheryl Crow, Lucinda Williams) for the album recording. Tashian took the helm as producer and the whole album was laid down at the legendary Sound Emporium.

As it goes with all change, Jarosz's major life events had her feeling contemplative. While sitting on the precipice of adulthood, Polaroid Lovers finds her reflecting on past loves, childhood dreams, the places she lived, and all the versions of herself that she's been. Although the listener experiences the sonic shift forward, the album's subject matter is a photo album of the past. Jarosz has never sounded more assured. Polaroid Lovers is filled with the kind of confidence that comes from hard-won life experiences and the conviction of someone who truly knows herself.

Sarah Jarosz released her debut album at the age of 18 and was immediately nominated for her first GRAMMY. Raised in Texas, she began playing mandolin at age 10 and soon after guitar and banjo. To date, she has released six studio albums and has netted ten GRAMMY nominations and four wins. In 2018, she joined Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Aoife O'Donovan to form the supergroup I'm With Her. The group released their debut album See You Around, and won duo/group of the year at the Americana Awards. Their song, “Call My Name” won the GRAMMY for Best American Roots song.

Polaroid Lovers is available for pre-order today digitally and on vinyl with gray, lavender, orange and green splatter variants. Indie retailers will also have a special blue and green splatter vinyl. For more information visit https://store.sarahjarosz.com/

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez