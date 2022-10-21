SAN ROMAN Announces Debut Solo Album 'MESSY'

SAN ROMAN, the solo music project of multi-disciplinary artist Alexa San Román, announces her forthcoming debut album, MESSY, arriving on November 18th. This record is a culmination of years of musical experience and a fresh start for Alexa. Taking inspiration from events in her life, citing loss and the pain of watching time pass, MESSY is a diary entry put on play, loud.

Pre-order MESSY now HERE.

"After many years in various musical projects and a couple years hiatus I've decided to crawl out of my cave to drop a solo album about growing older and losing people you love - sometimes including yourself," says Alexa. "Despite my best attempts to throw my guitar off the roof, it always winds up back in my hands. I've poured all of who I am at my most genuine core into this music & I hope someone else needs this album like I did. It feels good to be back."

Today, SAN ROMAN also shares a brand new song, "Julia." The laid-back groove of the guitar perfectly underscores the melancholy lyrics of the track.

MESSY will feature "Julia" alongside the previously released tracks "Rain Cloud," "Messy" and "Stay Where You Are." With titles like "Anxiety Cry Night," "Everybody's Dying" and hooks that suit both an angst filled teenage crowd and a quiet late night drive, the record signals the arrival of an artist that is finally ready to stand alone.

Born in Los Angeles & raised in New York, Alexa began her music career in 2005 when she received her first guitar as a Christmas gift. Growing up on Long Island, NY her first steps into music were through the hardcore scene, earning her first role of guitarist at 16 in the local favorite Love, Robot. Soon after the band realized her vocal chops were being overlooked she was promoted to frontwoman and the band would go on to enjoy 10 more years of success with her at the helm, eventually breaking into the coveted Warped Tour scene and gaining fans around the world.

It was during this time she started honing in on her visual talents, filming music videos for her own band and eventually breaking out to do others. To this day alongside her musical endeavors she is in high demand as a director and has shot for Journeys, D'Addario, Hopeless Records, Fearless Records and countless independent artists.

After laying the foundation for her future in music and growing up alongside Love, Robot the group disbanded and thus was the birth of her second project, the alt-rock duo group Heirsound. Here she would continue with her signature brand of music- strong yet melodic guitar leads and thoughtful emotional lyricism and find success and a fanbase that to this day is still consuming their music. Following three successful EPs the duo posted a public farewell statement and went their separate ways.

After her five year hiatus from music since Heirsound's disbandment, Alexa San Román is back with a fervor, adapting her last name as her newest project's name and moving forward with only one bandmate- herself. San Román's newest venture is the arrival of an artist that is finally ready to stand alone.

Listen to the new single here: