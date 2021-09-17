Rêve Drops New Single 'CTRL + ALT + DEL'

Breakout pop-EDM songstress Rêve has unveiled her latest track, "CTRL + ALT + DEL," produced by Montreal production duo Banx & Ranx (Dua Lipa, Sia, Little Mix, Sean Paul).

Drawing inspiration from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound, the lyrically clever "CTRL + ALT + DEL" arrives just in time as the perfect end-of-summer anthem. "CTRL + ALT + DELETE 'EM. Ain't got time for this on the weekend," the song sings.

The track is released today alongside its video, imagined by Anthony Hachez and directed by Adem Boutlidja. Highlighting Rêve's flair for surreal aesthetics, the futuristic visuals show a series of versions of Rêve in a continuous, déjà vu-like loop. Who clicked CTRL C and CTRL V? "Drawing inspiration from the song's name, we created a never-ending loop, inviting listeners to dive into Rêve's surreal world," said Anthony Hachez. "The song's 90s-era sound is also reflected in the video's aesthetic, bringing it to life in a futuristic way."

"CTRL + ALT + DEL" comes as a follow-up to Rêve's major-label debut track "Still Dancing," along with "SKIN 2 SKIN", and "SKIN 2 SKIN" (BILLEN TED REMIX / AUDIO), which have garnered over 1.5 million global streams in just over two months.

Now based in Toronto, Rêve made her major-label debut in June 2021 via Universal Music Canada and Astralwerks, releasing "Still Dancing," the first collaboration with Montréal production duo Banx & Ranx, who co-sign her to UMC via their label 31 East.

Listen to the single here: