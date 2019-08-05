Run River North Shares Official Video For WAKE UP

The alt-rock group Run River North shares the latest music video for effervescent lead single "Wake Up," from Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 2, the second installment of the double-EP collection (details to come).

In a Mad Max meets Hook post-apocalyptic world, society must exist in a post-internet world with walled-off enclaves and outlandish pool parties. Directed by Shawheen Keyani, (Still Woozy, Bay Ledges), the video is an entertaining and imaginative take on the fall of civilization while capturing the fresh, joyful sound of the track.

Speaking with PopMatters, frontman Alex Hwang says, "'Monsters Calling Home: Vol.2' is the natural progression from volume one - to wake up and dance because you are amazing. Despite any monsters of doubt, let the monsters inside call home and call loudly."

Check out the video here:

Run River North collaborated with Dave Sitek (TV on the Radio), Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi (Grouplove), Chris Chu (POP ETC) and Nick Anderson (The Wrecks) to begin something new; to follow their biggest visions and highest hopes. During the session with Anderson in particular, they realized that not only could they follow their hearts to whatever musical corner of the map they desired, but something golden was waiting for them there as a reward. This time, it came in the form of "Wake Up," a playful, free-spirited vibe that explores another new avenue for Run River North's lyrical themes: joy.

Run River North is Alex Hwang (guitar/vocals), Daniel Chae (guitars/vocals), and Sally Kang(keys/vocals). Stay tuned in the coming days for more info.

Tour Dates:

September 19 Fresno, CA @ Tioga Sequioa Brewing Co (KRFF Station Event)

October 16 Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto Theatre

October 18 Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

October 19 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

October 20 San Francisco, CA @ The Fimore

About Run River North:

Monsters Calling Home, Vol 1 & 2, follow sophomore album Drinking From A Salt Pond, led by lead single "Run Or Hide." The album landed at #6 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and #3 on theAlternative New Artist Albums chart. Working with producer Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Deap Vally, HEALTH, Matt and Kim), the band left behind its familiar folksy roots to craft an ambitious rock album. The band performed the single for NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, MTV's Wonderland and landed in the Top 30 of the Alternative Radio chart. Their self-titled debut album (2014) landed at #3 on theBillboard Heatseekers chart. Produced Phil Ek (Built To Spill, The Shins, Father John Misty), NPR wrote, "Run River North stays the course - and finds success," and Esquire said, "Because modern folk this richly layered has a high degree of difficulty. And [Run River North] nail the landing." The band has also performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, VH-1 Big Morning Buzz, CMT "Concrete Country," Last Call With Carson Daly, and Emmy-winning PBS series Artbound. All this follows features with The Wall Street Journal, NPR 'Weekend Edition,' NPR 'All Things Considered' NPR 'Here & Now,' Entertainment Weekly, American Songwriter, Daytrotter, American Way, KPCC 89.3 Southern CA Public Radio and TeamCoco, the official website of Conan.





