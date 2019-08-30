Ruel Unveils New Track 'Real Thing', FREE TIME EP Out September 13

RUEL is back today with "Real Thing," yet another smooth sampling off his forthcoming sophomore EP, 'Free Time,' due for release on September 13 (RCA Records). The new track, produced by long-time collaborator, GRAMMY Award-winning M-Phazes, follows the EP's lead single, "Face To Face" released earlier this month and earning acclaim from PAPER Magazine who praised the song for "capturing the anxieties in teen and Millennial hearts alike," proclaiming that the 16 year-old Australian artist is "poised to melt hearts everywhere."



Listen to "Real Thing" below!



His upcoming 'Free Time' EP follows the release of his critically acclaimed debut READY EP, which earned him Multi-Platinum and Gold status with singles "Dazed & Confused" and "Younger," leading to Ruel becoming the youngest recipient in history to win the prestigious ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist Of The Year in his native Australia. "Real Thing" and 'Face To Face' follow RUEL's equally impressive track "Painkiller," which dropped earlier this year, also taken from his highly anticipated forthcoming Free Time EP.



Inspired by Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, Dave Brubeck, Frank Ocean and James Blake, Ruel first began playing guitar and writing his own material at the age of 8. Fast-forward to present day, in just under 18-months since his 2017 debut single 'Don't Tell Me,' the teenage musical prodigy has received co-signs from the likes of Shawn Mendes, Khalid, SG Lewis, Zane Lowe and Elton John, has become the youngest male to TWICE sell out the iconic Sydney Opera House, has sold out headlining shows across North America, Australia, Asia and Europe, and has since amassed more than 300 million combined global streams to date.



Showing no signs of slowing down, Ruel will be returning to North America, kicking off his 13-date headlining FREE TIME tour on October 8 in San Francisco. With the tour close to completely selling out, early shows have been added for San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles due to demand. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, go to https://www.oneruel.com/.







