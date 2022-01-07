RuPaul Releases New Album 'Mamaru'

RuPaul has released his new album, "Mamaru."

The album features the lead single, "Blame It on the Edit." Also features new dance tracks "Catwalk" featuring Skeltal Ki, "Smile", and "Who Is She." Listen to the full album below!

RuPaul currently stars in "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", which are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

RuPaul Charles previously starred in AJ & The Queen on Netflix. He previously worked on J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and with RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE producer World of Wonder on a half-hour dramedy based on his life, which was set at Hulu.

Listen to the new album here: