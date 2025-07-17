Royel Otis Add Second Brisbane And Sydney Dates To MEET ME IN THE CAR Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to overwhelming demand, Australian indie rock duo Royel Otis have added second shows in Brisbane and Sydney to their Meet Me In The Car Australian tour this October. Tickets for the newly announced dates—Tuesday, October 21 at The Fortitude Music Hall and Saturday, October 25 at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion—are on sale now.

This marks Royel Otis’ biggest Australian tour to date, following an explosive year of international success. The pair played over 100 sold-out shows across Australia, the U.K., Europe, and the U.S. in 2024, selling more than 100,000 tickets worldwide. They also made their U.S. late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and earned four ARIA Awards for their debut album Pratts and Pain, including Best Rock Album and Best Group.

Fans attending the Meet Me In The Car tour will be the first to hear tracks from their highly anticipated second album, Hickey, out August 22 via OURNESS/Universal. A sonic step forward, Hickey reflects the band’s growth from their pub-rock roots to a polished indie sound with arena-ready energy.

ROYEL OTIS

MEET ME IN THE CAR AUSTRALIAN TOUR

OCTOBER 2025 | Presented by Frontier Touring

NEW DATES ON SALE TODAY AT 12PM AEST

Fri 17 Oct – Margaret Court Arena | Melbourne, VIC – ticketek.com.au

Mon 20 Oct – The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD – SOLD OUT

Tue 21 Oct – The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD – NEW SHOW – ticketmaster.com.au

Fri 24 Oct – Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

Sat 25 Oct – Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW – NEW SHOW – ticketek.com.au

Wed 29 Oct – Ice Cream Factory | Perth, WA – eventbrite.com.au

All shows are licensed all ages. Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised sellers.