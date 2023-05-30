Royal Blood Announce Extensive U.S. Tour in Support of New Album 'Back to the Water Below'

In the wake of last week’s new album and single announcement, the mighty Royal Blood reveal an extensive US tour in support of their forthcoming album Back To The Water Below. Spotify pre-sale begins tomorrow, May 31 at 10:00AM local time. Venue pre-sales begin on June 1 at 10:00AM local time, with general on-sale starting June 2 at 10:00AM local time. Click HERE for ticket info.

As previously announced, Royal Blood’s fourth full-length studio album Back To The Water Below is set for release on September 8 via Warner Records and is their strongest, hardest-rockin’ body of work to date. The album’s lead single “Mountains At Midnight” is available now.

Back To The Water Below is now available to pre-order HERE. In addition to its digital release, physical formats include deluxe vinyl (packaged with a bonus 7” featuring two additional tracks) and two cassettes, all of which are available exclusively from Royal Blood’s official store. Amazon will stock an exclusive gold vinyl, while HMV (UK only) and select indie stores offer an exclusive clear vinyl. The range is completed by a CD and a regular black vinyl.

The single “Mountains At Midnight” provides a fresh take on the old school Royal Blood prototype – albeit with a supercharged rush. Mike Kerr inventively layers a heavyweight wall-of-sound solely with his bass, while Ben Thatcher’s rhythms simultaneously swing with a spacious groove while pummeling us into submission. Mike’s lyrics complement the song’s ominous, foreboding ambiance with vehement menace: “I’m a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse / 24-carat thug in a velvet glove.”

Royal Blood present plenty of surprises without ever compromising the essence of their identity. “Shiner In The Dark” sets a rock ‘n roll swagger to the tight, danceable rhythms that defined the 2021 album Typhoons. Devoid of distortion, “The Firing Line” represents a bigger departure, its ‘90s alt-rock tone and an underbelly of psychedelia later elevated by a chiming piano melody.

“Pull Me Through” goes further still, uniting the plaintive piano that fans loved in the live favourite “All We Have Is Now” with a full-blooded denouement. They’re also songs which will not only provide a broader spectrum of moods for live shows, but that will offer the dynamic contrast to amplify the power of their most fiery moments.

ROYAL BLOOD US 2023:

Sep 16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)

Sep 18: - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sep 19: - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Sep 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)

Sep 22: - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sep 23: - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sep 25: - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 26: - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sep 27: - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sep 29: - New Haven, CT - College St. Music Hall

Sep 30: - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Oct 02: - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Oct 03: - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Nov 09: - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov 10: - Oakland, CA - Fox Theatre

Nov 11: - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Nov 13: - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Nov 14: - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 15: - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Nov 17: - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

Nov 18: - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Nov 20: - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

Nov 21: - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Nov 22: - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theatre

Nov 25: - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Nov 26: - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov 27: - San Diego, CA - The Sound

photo by Tom Beard