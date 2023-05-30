Royal Blood Announce Extensive U.S. Tour in Support of New Album 'Back to the Water Below'

Tickets to the general public will be available June 2 at 10:00AM local time.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

In the wake of last week’s new album and single announcement, the mighty Royal Blood reveal an extensive US tour in support of their forthcoming album Back To The Water Below. Spotify pre-sale begins tomorrow, May 31 at 10:00AM local time. Venue pre-sales begin on June 1 at 10:00AM local time, with general on-sale starting June 2 at 10:00AM local time. Click HERE for ticket info.

As previously announced, Royal Blood’s fourth full-length studio album Back To The Water Below is set for release on September 8 via Warner Records and is their strongest, hardest-rockin’ body of work to date. The album’s lead single “Mountains At Midnight” is available now. 

Back To The Water Below is now available to pre-order HERE. In addition to its digital release, physical formats include deluxe vinyl (packaged with a bonus 7” featuring two additional tracks) and two cassettes, all of which are available exclusively from Royal Blood’s official store. Amazon will stock an exclusive gold vinyl, while HMV (UK only) and select indie stores offer an exclusive clear vinyl. The range is completed by a CD and a regular black vinyl.

The single “Mountains At Midnight” provides a fresh take on the old school Royal Blood prototype – albeit with a supercharged rush. Mike Kerr inventively layers a heavyweight wall-of-sound solely with his bass, while Ben Thatcher’s rhythms simultaneously swing with a spacious groove while pummeling us into submission.  Mike’s lyrics complement the song’s ominous, foreboding ambiance with vehement menace: “I’m a ticking timebomb hooligan come to light your fuse / 24-carat thug in a velvet glove.”  

Royal Blood present plenty of surprises without ever compromising the essence of their identity. “Shiner In The Dark” sets a rock ‘n roll swagger to the tight, danceable rhythms that defined the 2021 album Typhoons.  Devoid of distortion, “The Firing Line” represents a bigger departure, its ‘90s alt-rock tone and an underbelly of psychedelia later elevated by a chiming piano melody. 

“Pull Me Through” goes further still, uniting the plaintive piano that fans loved in the live favourite “All We Have Is Now” with a full-blooded denouement. They’re also songs which will not only provide a broader spectrum of moods for live shows, but that will offer the dynamic contrast to amplify the power of their most fiery moments. 

ROYAL BLOOD US 2023:

Sep 16 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea. Hear. Now Festival (on sale now)

Sep 18: - Detroit, MI -         The Fillmore

Sep 19: - Cleveland, OH -  Agora Theatre

Sep 21 - Louisville, KY -    Louder Than Life Festival (on sale now)

Sep 22: - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Sep 23: - Chicago, IL -       Riviera Theatre

Sep 25: - Toronto, ON -      Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 26: - Montreal, QC -    MTELUS

Sep 27: - Boston, MA -       Roadrunner

Sep 29: - New Haven, CT - College St. Music Hall

Sep 30: - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Oct 02: - Brooklyn, NY -     Brooklyn Steel

Oct 03: - New York, NY -   Webster Hall

Nov 09: - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Nov 10: - Oakland, CA -     Fox Theatre

Nov 11: - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Nov 13: - Seattle, WA -      Paramount Theatre

Nov 14: - Vancouver, BC -  Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 15: - Portland, OR -     Crystal Ballroom

Nov 17: - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

Nov 18: - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Nov 20: - Tulsa, OK -         Cain’s Ballroom

Nov 21: - Dallas, TX -         South Side Ballroom

Nov 22: - Austin, TX -         ACL Live at Moody Theatre

Nov 25: - Albuquerque, NM  - Sunshine Theater

Nov 26: - Phoenix, AZ -      The Van Buren

Nov 27: - San Diego, CA -  The Sound

photo by Tom Beard




RELATED STORIES - Music

Roxy Roca Premieres New Music Video For Yazoo Queen With Glide Magazine Photo
Roxy Roca Premieres New Music Video For 'Yazoo Queen' With Glide Magazine

Austin-based dynamic rock group ROXY ROCA has announced the premiere of their brand new music video for their latest fiery single “Yazoo Queen” with Glide Magazine. The powerful new track, charged with true rock ‘n’ roll grit, is now available for purchase on all digital platforms as well as the band’s website.

Fat Boys To Be Inducted In LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame Photo
Fat Boys To Be Inducted In LI Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame

The Fat Boys will be inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at the LIMEHOF Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Event at their Stony Brook museum location (97 Main Street, Stony Brook, NY). The Fat Boys' Kool Rock-Ski will be accepting the award on behalf of the group. The event is open to the public and free with general admission ticket.

Devon Gilfillian Announces All I Really Wanna Do Mixes Photo
Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes

Soul artist Devon Gilfillian announces two new mixes for his hit single “All I Really Wanna Do,” from his recently released 2nd full-length studio album Love You Anyway. The mixes capture the essence of sunrise and sunset, starting with the release of the glowing stripped down track “All I Really Wanna Do (Sunrise Mix),” out now.

Kassi Valazza Drops New Album Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing Photo
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'

Portland, Oregon-based artist Kassi Valazza’s sophomore full-length, Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing, is out now via Fluff & Gravy Records (Margo Cilker, Anna Tivel) in North America and Loose Music (Andrew Combs, Courtney Marie Andrews) in the UK. In celebration of the new record, Valazza is on tour throughout the West Coast now.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning AmericaVideo: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America
Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New MusicalAutumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical
Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD