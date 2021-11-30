Royal Blood Announce 2022 North American Tour

Today, UK rock legends Royal Blood announce their long-awaited 2022 North American tour in support of their internationally acclaimed third album Typhoons.

The coast-to-coast trek is set to begin April 18, in Toronto and closes out in Boston on May 24. Fan pre-sale begins December 1, at 10:00AM local time. Those on the band's mailing list will receive a passcode to participate in the pre-sale. General on-sale begins December 3 at 9:00AM local time. Click here for further details.

The singles and videos leading up to the album's April 2021 release ("Trouble's Coming," "Typhoons," "Limbo," and "Boilermaker") created an overwhelming global impact which led to Typhoons being called the duo's best work to date and one of the defining rock albums of 2021. Upon the album's release, Royal Blood had already accrued over 50 million streams and the biggest US airplay of their career crashing into the Rock and ALT charts climbing consistently over the course of 30 weeks to reach the #1 position.

Mike Kerr (vocals, bass, keys, piano) and Ben Thatcher (drums) share their excitement for the upcoming tour: "Delighted and thrilled to the core to announce our tour of North America! We cannot wait to be reunited with you all."

Mike Kerr (vocals/bass) and Ben Thatcher (drums) formed Royal Blood in Brighton, England, and released their self-titled double-Platinum debut album in 2014. It's thrilling and visceral sound of bass played like a lead guitar with thunderous drums immediately engaged a huge audience. Their reputation continued to explode with the similarly successful follow-up, 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?

To date, each of Royal Blood's three studio albums have topped the UK charts, in the process selling over 3 million albums worldwide. Their acclaim has included the BRIT Award for "Best British Group" plus further accolades at the NME and Kerrang! Awards along with a Mercury Prize nomination. They've made a major international impact, hitting the Top 10 in a further seven territories and peaking at #2 on the US Alternative Album chart, three #1 hits at Rock Radio, plus four Top 20 records at Alternative Radio and commanding critical praise in influential media outlets such as Rolling Stone, Loudwire, Guitar World and many more.

The duo has long been considered one of the most exciting live bands in the world. They have toured with Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age and have gone on to become festival headliners and have toured the globe numerous times and have performed at every major music festival. With the April 2021 release of TYPHOONS, Royal Blood elevated to the next level. Its lead single, "Trouble's Coming" and the title track, have amassed millions of streams, huge support at Radio 1, topped the US Rock charts, added to a number of key streaming playlists and performed masterfully on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Royal Blood will tour the world in 2022.

Tour Dates

Apr 18 Toronto, ON History

Apr 19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Apr 20 Madison, WI The Sylvee

Apr 22 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

Apr 23 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

Apr 25 Calgary, AB MacEwan Hall

Apr 27 Edmonton, AB Edmonton Expo Centre

Apr 29 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Apr 30 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

May 01 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 03 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

May 07 Anaheim CA House Of Blues

May 08 San Diego, CA The Observatory, North Park

May 09 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

May 10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theatre

May 12 Austin, TX Stubbs Walker Creek

May 13 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

May 14 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

May 16 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

May 17 Atlanta, GA The Eastern

May 19 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

May 20 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

May 23 New York, NY Terminal 5

May 24 Boston, MA House Of Blues