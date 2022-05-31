Rosetta Stone Open Their Vault To Release A Collection Of Early Demos & Vintage Recordings

UK goth rock icons Rosetta Stone are still recording and releasing new material an astounding 30+ years after their founding in the late '80s, making them one of the longest running acts of the much-heralded late-'80s, early-'90s second wave of gothic music.

Recently, the band released an epic 8CD collection of their entire set of studio recordings plus rarities, entitled Anthology 1988-2012, but now the band has dug even deeper into their vault to reveal a treasure trove of fantastic early recordings that showcase the group's furtive beginnings!

Demos And Rare Tracks 1987-1989 is a collection of vintage recordings, some which RS mainmen Porl King and Karl North made prior to the band's official debut release, 1989's Darkness And Light, including one that even features a female vocalist.

Several of these tracks were recorded on the much-loved Tascam 4-track recording machine and capture the band's remarkably precise creative process as well as their ambitious DIY spirit! Just check out the driving, catchy song "Relentless," which has been released as a single to all digital platforms.

Listen to the new single here: