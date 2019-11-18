Ronnie Wood Releases New Album MAD LAD

Today sees the long-awaited release of Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry. The album is Ronnie's tribute to one of his musical heroes and will see him bring rock 'n' roll back to the charts.

The album is released as Ronnie sees the cinema release of Somebody Up There Likes Me, an in-depth documentary about Ronnie's life and careers both in the Rolling Stones and in the art studio. The film, which premiered at London Film Festival, will be released in cinemas from 26th November.

Last night, Ronnie and Imelda performed two tracks on Later With Jools Holland and tonight will return to co-host the full hour-long show. Both will be available on BBC iPlayer.

Released by BMG today, the 11-track album was recorded live at Wimborne's Tivoli Theatre last year and is a loving nod to one of Ronnie's heroes, Chuck Berry. The album features guest appearances from singer Imelda May and pianist Ben Waters. Featuring two new tracks (Tribute to Chuck Berry written by Wood and Worried Life Blues written by Maceo Merriweather) and with the album artwork hand-painted by Ronnie himself, Mad Lad is now available digitally, on CD, on heavyweight vinyl, deluxe box set (CD, LP and 12x12 artcard of the album artwork) and in a super deluxe limited-edition box set (including CD, LP, 12x12 art print, signed and numbered set list and T-Shirt).

Ronnie will also be playing 4 gigs across the country in the coming weeks.

Tracklist.

1. Tribute to Chuck Berry

2. Talking About You

3. Mad Lad

4. Wee Wee Hours Feat Imelda May

5. Almost Grown Feat Imelda May

6. Back In The USA

7. Blue Feeling

8. Worried Life Blues

9. Little Queenie

10.Rock 'N' Roll Music Feat Imelda May

11.Johnny B Goode





