Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ron Pope Announces New LP 'Inside Voices' With New Single 'The Real Thing'

Ron Pope Announces New LP 'Inside Voices' With New Single 'The Real Thing'

Inside Voices, due June 2nd via Brooklyn Basement Records.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Nashville-based, platinum recording artist Ron Pope has announced his forthcoming LP, Inside Voices, with the release of its lead single and video, "The Real Thing." Inside Voices, due June 2nd via Brooklyn Basement Records.

The album was written in the wake of emotional upheaval from pregnancy loss and an ectopic pregnancy that almost cost his wife her life. After experiencing one tragedy after another, the Pope family was in a very dark place of unbearable heaviness and overwhelming pain. For a year, Ron found himself unable to create, spending all of his energy trying to keep his family afloat.

To gain some sense of normalcy, he packed up his wife and young daughter, and headed to the beach. The Popes found peace and rest by the ocean; the simplicity of life by the water began to resurrect the spark of creativity, and Ron was able to write again.

"The Real Thing" recounts a harrowing hospital experience; standing in the emergency room wondering if Ron was going to lose his bride was a massive dose of reality. "We're not 'entertainment industry' married; we're 'real people' married," he says. "She is the gravity that holds our universe together, my best friend, my business partner, my lover, my bride."

"This experience reminded me that I can never lose focus on what a gift it all is," he continues. "This music is me remembering all of that; I know to treasure this woman and the life we've built together, because one day, it was all almost taken from us. So here I am, after all these years, singing about why I cherish her and how I'm still working to be a better partner for her from this day until our last day, whenever that may come."

All of the visuals for the album contain items that are symbolic for Ron, his family, and the songs. Each video centers around the dining table - every week, his extended family would gather for a meal, which are some of Ron's fondest memories from childhood.

The video for "The Real Thing" depicts a scene of Ron and his "cousins" around a dinner table, talking, laughing, toasting - until the end, after loss and grief, he finds himself the head of the family table.

When it was time to make the record, the "normal" grind of 18-hour days in the studio, locked away from his family, having too much caffeine and too little sleep was out of the question. "I needed to be there, to participate in the days with my family," Ron recalls. "My wife and I were both still far too fragile to run the gauntlet that my usual recording process put us through. I just couldn't afford to leave my family, it wasn't an option."

He decided to record the album at the shore, finding a small, secluded cottage on the Peconic Bay, a rural area of Long Island. Enlisting the help of longtime friend and collaborator, Paul Hammer, and the pair set about the painstaking work of recording - playing all of the instruments, painstakingly building each track layer by layer, as well as mixing and mastering it - by themselves. It was the happiest Ron had ever been while making a record.

Also during the recording process, both of Ron's beloved grandparents passed away within eight days of each other. They were an integral part of his life, offering advice and guidance - several of the songs on Inside Voices commemorate the impact his grandparents had on him.

Witnessing their 60-year marriage showed him that real, lasting love is an action, a choice you make every day - a message carried throughout each of the album's gut-punching tracks. Here, there is no artifice; this is the sound of a man stripped bare, broken down, and then rebuilt. Inside Voices finds Ron at the height of his prowess, a writer speaking with honesty, vulnerability, and ultimately, gratitude.

Inside Voices is available for pre-order HERE; the album will be available digitally and on vinyl, along with a limited edition, cream-colored pressing. Ron Pope kicks off a world tour on April 14th in Austin, Texas, with Lydia Luce and Caleb Hearn supporting. See below for a full list of dates, and be sure to follow him at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

TOUR DATES:

4/14 - The 04 Center - Austin, TX
4/15 - Heights Theater - Houston, TX
4/16 - Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX^
4/17 - Blue Door - Oklahoma City, OK^
4/20 - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ^
4/21 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA^
4/22 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA^
4/24 - Alberta Rose Theater - Portland, OR^
4/25 - Substation - Seattle, WA^
4/27 - The State Room - Salt Lake City, UT^
4/28 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO^
4/29 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO^
5/4 - The Hamilton - Washington, DC*
5/5 - World Cafe - Philadelphia, PA*
5/6 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY*
5/7 - City Winery - Boston, MA*
5/19 - Parkway Theater - Minneapolis, MN*
5/20 - Park West - Chicago, IL*
6/2 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA^
6/3 - CMA Theater - Nashville, TN^
9/12 - Tapiola Hall - Helsinki, FI*
9/13 - Parkteatret - Oslo, NO*
9/14 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, SE*
9/16 - Sodra Teatern - Stockholm, SE*
9/17 - Hotel Cecil - Copenhagen, DK*
9/19 - Knust - Hamburg, DE*
9/21 - Badehaus Szimpla - Berlin, DE*
9/22 - Ampere - Munich, DE
9/23 - Artheater - Cologne, DE*
9/24 - Melkweg (Small Hall) - Amsterdam, NL*
9/27 - St George's Hall - Bristol, UK*
9/28 - The Stoller Hall - Manchester, UK*
9/29 - Union Chapel - London, UK*

^ w/ Lydia Luce & Caleb Hearn
*w/ Lydia Luce

Photo credit: Laura E. Partain



Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime Photo
Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks to Host 58th ACM Awards on Prime
The Emmy-nominated, star-powered experience will celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent, and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. The full rebroadcast of the ceremony and performances will stream the next day.
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey Photo
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour with Kim Richey
Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases Fish Bowl Photo
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Icelands HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on fall Photo
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'

From This Author - Michael Major


Bryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY AwardsBryant Gumbel to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sports EMMY Awards
March 28, 2023

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced that Emmy, Peabody, NAACP Image and Edward R. Murrow Award winning television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy® Awards ceremony.
Meet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISEMeet the Couples From the New Season of 90 DAY FIANCE: LOVE IN PARADISE
March 28, 2023

A new season of the hit series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: LOVE IN PARADISE returns with intense drama set amongst a tropical paradise. Follow one returning couple and five new couples as they fight, fall in love, and navigate the high stakes of their island romances. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!
Gretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim RicheyGretchen Peters Announces UK Farewell Tour 2023 with Special Guest Kim Richey
March 28, 2023

Legendary singer, songwriter and performer GRETCHEN PETERS has announced what will be her final ever tour of the UK. Over 25 years since she first set foot on British stages, the Nashville-via-New-York star will be returning for one last hurrah as she confirms a Farewell Tour across the country throughout May 2023.
Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'Kate Davis Releases 'Fish Bowl'
March 28, 2023

Reminiscent of Laura Viers and Tori Amos, ‘Fish Bowl’ is Davis’s ANTI- Records debut. To coincide with its release she has also shared a new video for the title track. Directed by Austin Goodwin, the video features different characters all played by Davis that symbolize the different sides each of us has to our personality.
Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'Iceland's HUGAR Gets Reworked by Polish Composer Hania Rani on 'fall'
March 28, 2023

XXIM Records releases a stunning new rework of Icelandic band Hugar’s track ‘fall’ by award-winning Polish pianist, composer and singer Hania Rani. The track ‘fall’ (“achingly beautiful” – Higher Plain Music) originally appeared on Hugar’s 2022 album ‘Rift.'
share