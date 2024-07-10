Roe Kapara to Release New EP 'Big Cigars and Satin Shorts;' Listen to a New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Roe Kapara has been building momentum for the past year, releasing a handful of enthusiastically received singles and connecting with his six-figure fan base online while quietly working on his next project behind the scenes. Now, he announces his forthcoming EP, Big Cigars and Satin Shorts, to be released on August 23 via Epitaph.

New with the announcement is “Dumb,” a defiant track that continues his streak of hard-hitting alt-rock anthems that embrace his raw vocal abilities. “‘Dumb’ is a tune about the inadequacies you feel around family members and loved ones that try to pigeonhole you into their way of life,” Kapara explains. “It’s like if you were to spend your entire existence tinkering and toiling away in an attempt to build the most eloquent sandcastle the world has ever seen, and your Aunt Carol stomps on it with her floppy, wet feet. The floppy, wet feet being Aunt Carol’s backhanded compliments and sneering contorted facial expressions she makes at Thanksgiving dinner whenever you talk about your hopes and dreams. But it’s also just a nice tune to dance along to on a lonely Saturday night.”

Big Cigars and Satin Shorts follows last year’s cinematic Epitaph debut, I Hope Hell Isn’t Real, that demonstrates what FLOOD describes as his “penchant for lightly surreal pop tunes steeped in themes of death and the afterlife.” The new EP meets its audience at the intersection of wit and sardonicism in a similar vein to its predecessor, but even more present is a poignant sense of earnestness – an invitation to see the world through his lurid lens, the lens of a generation whose dread is almost inherent. Heard throughout are inspired sonic traces of early aughts alternative heroes like Cage The Elephant and Weezer with a propensity for humor that often points to some discontented darkness but welcomes like-minded friends with a candid smile. “There’s a lot more songs that are closer to my heart on this project,” says Kapara. “I was just not playing into whatever the internet told me to make.”

Also included on the EP tracklist are the previously released fan favorites, “The Dead Come Talking” and “Glorious Day,” contributing over 11M of his 62M+ global streams and solidifying his position as a regular on key editorial playlists like Spotify’s The New Alt, Today’s Indie Rock, ALT NOW, New Noise, and more. Kapara recently completed a run of UK and EU dates with Ricky Montgomery with more shows to come in London, Los Angeles, and San Francisco this summer. Details are listed below, and tickets can be purchased here.

TOUR DATES

7/12 - London, England @ The Grace * (SOLD OUT)

7/13 - London, England @ 2000 Trees Festival

8/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre #

8/18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent #



* With support from Ashlie Skye

# Supporting Mustard Service

Big Cigars and Satin Shorts Tracklist

1. Dumb

2. Cigars and Satin Shorts

3. Hate Myself

4. Glorious Day

5. The Dead Come Talking

Photo Credit: Paige Strabala

