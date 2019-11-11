Roddy Ricch to Travel North America with The Antisocial Tour

Rising rap superstar Roddy Ricch has announced plans for his first ever epic North American headline tour - The Antisocial Tour. The dates begin Saturday, December 28that Los Angeles, CA's world famous Hollywood Palladium and then continue into February 2020. Artist pre-sales run Tuesday, November 12th from 10 am to 10 pm (local); Songkick pre-sales run Wednesday, November 13th from 10 am to 10 pm (local); Local pre-sales are scheduled for Thursday, November 14th from 10 am to 10 pm (local); General Admission sales follow on Friday, November 15th at 10 am (local).

In addition, Roddy will join fellow stars like ScHoolboy Q and DaBaby at Winter Breakout 2019, set for Vancouver, BC's Pacific Coliseum on Friday, December 13th. Roddy made his festival debut earlier this season at the Day N Vegas Festival.

Ricch's upcoming live schedule celebrates the eagerly awaited arrival of his major label debut album, PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL, due Friday, December 6thvia Atlantic Records. The LP is highlighted by the banging new single, "Start Wit Me (Feat. Gunna)," the track is accompanied by an official companion video, directed by Spike Jordan."The brilliance of 'Start Wit Me' lies in its juxtaposition between flexes and threats, pure braggadocio and blunt brutality," raved Rolling Stone upon the track's release. "For a full calendar year, Roddy has been on the cusp of stardom. He's managed to make a Marshmello beat sound hard, created a song of the year contender with DJ Mustard, and carved a new path for Compton music in the process. 'Start Wit Me' feels like a tipping point. Predictably, the Ricch continue to get richer."

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL is star-studded with an array of iconic features, including Meek Mill, Ty Dolla $ign, and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie, among others. Highlights include the recently released single, "Big Stepper," the track is accompanied by an official companion video, directed by frequent collaborator JMP (XXXTentacion, G Herbo, Playboi Carti).

Ricch dropped the acclaimed hip-hop hit, "Out Tha Mud," earlier in the year. The track is joined by a companion video, directed by JMP and now boasting over 17 million YouTube views. "Out Tha Mud" drew critical applause upon its release, with Pitchfork naming it among "The Ones," noting, "Like usual with Roddy, his songwriting is catchy...and his gleaming melody calls for countless replays."

Named earlier this year to the 2019 XXL Freshman Class, Ricch recently received two top nominations from the BET Hip Hop Awards, including "Best New Artist" and "Best Mixtape," the latter honoring 2018's FEED THA STREETS II. The mixtape - which marked the 20-year-old Compton MC's SoundScan/Billboard 200 chart debut - sees him teaming up with some of hip-hop's top studio superstars, including Scott Storch (Post Malone, T.I., Young Thug), Cassius Jay(Cardi B, Migos, Gucci Mane), and hot emerging producer Sonic. FEED THA STREETS II is highlighted by such tracks as RIAA Platinum-Certified "Every Season" and RIAA Platinum-Certified "Die Young," both available at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by London On Tha Track (Lil Wayne, Drake, Post Malone), "Die Young" earned online applause, with Passion of the Weiss raving, "Roddy Ricch sounds like Future, but he expresses his emotions with clarity...He blurs the lines between rap and R&B, delivering cold-hearted lyrics in a crystal clear fashion, like a one-man Jagged Edge... Roddy Ricch doesn't need anyone to tell you he's going to be good. He'll be good. He already is good. This song is great."

The "Die Young" companion visual - directed by JD Films - also proved a viral favorite, with individual YouTube views approaching 79 million. In addition, Roddy went in depth on "Die Young" in a popular installment of Genius' "Verified."

Wise beyond his years, schooled in real-life struggles, and eloquently effective, Roddy Ricch clearly and concisely conveys truth by way of cinematic rhymes and catchy hooks. The self-proclaimed "illustrator of the streets" uploaded his first single, "Ricch N****" to SoundCloud in 2016 and immediately caught fire, generating more than 200,000 streamswithin two months. He followed up with his debut mixtape, FEED THA STREETS. The project includes the breakthrough hit single, "Fucc It Up," accompanied by a smash companion video, now boasting more than 31 million individual views via Roddy Ricch's official YouTube channel.

In addition, Roddy celebrated the first anniversary of FEED THA STREETS with the 2019 smash single, RIAA Gold-Certified "Down Below." The track's companion visual -directed by JD Films - has now drawn YouTube views fast approaching 83 million.

As if all that weren't enough, Ricch has proven an in-demand featured artist, including 2018's worldwide hit collaboration with Marshmello, "Project Dreams," joined by an official video currently with over 60 million YouTube views. More recently, Roddy teamed with Mustard for the blockbuster new single, "Ballin' (Feat. Roddy Ricch)," joined by a companion visual boasting over 23 million views.

RODDY RICCH

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019/20

DECEMBER

13 Vancouver, BC Pacific Coliseum *

28 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

JANUARY

14 Seattle, WA The Showbox

15 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

17 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

22 Dallas, TX Canton Hall

23 Austin, TX Emo's East

24 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

26 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Heaven Stage

28 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

30 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

31 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

1 Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

5 Montreal, QC Club Soda

6 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

7 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

9 Detroit, MI St. Andrews Hall

10 Chicago, IL Patio Theater

11 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom

13 Lawrence, KS Liberty Hall

15 Denver, CO Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

* Winter Breakout 2019





