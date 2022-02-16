Rod Stewart Announces New North American Tour Dates

Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick.

Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, BC, the 38-date tour will be Stewart's first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Tickets for most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the public starting on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10am local time and tickets to the Canadian dates go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com. Separately, tickets for the Santa Barbara, CA concert on June 18 will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4 at 10am local time via AXS.com and through the Santa Barbara Bowl box office.

Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for U.S. concerts (except shows in Hollywood, Mountain View, Santa Barbara, and Seattle) beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at 10am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10pm local time, visit RodStewart.com. Citi is the official card of the Rod Stewart in Concert tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As a singer-songwriter his extensive catalog of hits includes "Gasoline Alley," "Every Picture Tells a Story," "Tonight's the Night," "You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)," "Mandolin Wind," "You Wear It Well," "The Killing of Georgie," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Young Turks," "Forever Young," "Hot Legs," "Infatuation," the indelible, "Maggie May," and many more.

In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Stewart's rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release of Time, followed by AnotherCountry(2015), BloodRedRoses(2018) and his latest, TheTearsofHerculesin 2021. This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album, TheTearsofHercules.

He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Tour Dates

June 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena^

June 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^#

June 14 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl^#

June 17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^#

June 18 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl^*#

June 21 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit UnionAmphitheatre^

June 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center^

June 26 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena^

July 01 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 02 - Woodlands, TX - "The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman"

July 05 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 07 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family InsuranceAmphitheater - Summerfest Ground"^

July 08 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center^

July 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

July 16 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 19 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 23 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens^#

July 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

August 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 19 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel &Casino

August 20 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 26 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion^

August 27 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 31 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 02 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

September 03 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September07 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena^

September09 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell^#

September10 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre^#

September14 - Saskatoon, SA - SaskTel Centre^#

September16 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome^#

September17 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place^#

^Newly Added Date| *Not A Live Nation Date | #On-Sale March 4