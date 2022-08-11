Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robin Schulz Receives Backlash for Replicating Southstar's 'Miss You'

The accusations arise following Schulz’ release of ‘Miss You’ on Friday.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Rising Berlin-Kreuzberg producer and DJ southstar has accused Robin Schulz of stealing his viral hit Miss You that was originally released on 9th May this year before being re-released via SME on 30th July.

Robin Schulz dropped the identical track last Friday 5th August, under the same name, same sample and same production marking Schulz' version as a direct copy of southstar's breakout record.

On Instagram stories, southstar called out the producer: "Robin Schulz stole my song 'Miss You', which I dropped over a month ago!"

Whilst Robin Schulz's management have made an official statement: "For over 20 years we have navigated fairly and with great respect for all artists and their creative work. Sometimes I am surprised by the audacity of other artists to deliberately disregard rights and works and capitalize on them."

A rework of Oliver Tree's Jerk, the 145bpm heavy Miss You initially released by southstar on 9th May has been discovered in playlists and major live sets ever since. Exploding in Germany and rippling globally, southstar's Miss You has landed in Spotify's Viral Charts (no.1 in Germany and no.2 globally) whilst peaking in the Top 50 Charts in Germany with a no.20 spot and still continuing to ascend. Going beyond German soil, the release has started to earn playlist support in the UK this week after its popularity skyrocketed in recent weeks.

With the track's viral popularity, Miss You is sure to capture the attention of the industry including fellow DJs, however fans and artists have rallied around southstar in support of his original.

Fans have branded the established producer Robbing Schulz, commenting "Honestly, you are ashamed. You with your oh so many followers, sold records etc. do you really need to steal songs from an underground artist?! Really uncool action." Meanwhile, the German music scene has shown unprecedented solidarity with the newcomer. Bausa , Prinz Pi and Symba posted support for southstar in their Instagram stories claiming his track as "the original."

southstar - Miss You is out now via B1/SME Germany. Listen to the new single here:




