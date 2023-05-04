Robin S to Release New Single 'What About U' Kicking Off Show Me Love 30th Anniversary

"What About U" is the newest single from House-Dance singer Robin S best known for her classic hit Show Me Love. The song gives a depiction of music being the driving force for love, and positive energy in your life.

"What About U" also features legendary producer, singer and songwriter James Worthy to give the song a great balance in vocal tones, and structure.

Expected to be released June 5th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide coinciding with the 30th anniversary of Show Me Love.

Follow:

www.instagram.com/kingjamesworthy

www.instagram.com/iamtherobins