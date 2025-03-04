Robbie Gennet Releases New Album 'Mystified'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hardworking musician, Robbie Gennet, has just released Mystified, his second of ten full-length album releases in 2025. The unprecedented campaign redefines his sound, drawing inspiration from a diverse range of artists like David Bowie and Lin Manuel Miranda to create something that transcends labels.

Robbie's latest release is stylistically more of a classic rock sound that centers around the acoustic piano, which was the talented artist's first instrument. Though the songs are built on piano, the album features synths as well, most notably the soaring solo in "Sunday Driver," one of his favorite songs and solos so far. The solo is an homage to Steve Winwood and the Prophet 5 synth he soloed with on his Arc of a Diver album.

One of the more uplifting songs on the album is "The Most", which was written with young people in mind. "I love using positive messaging in my lyrics," adds Gennet, "and this song is meant to inspire kids to be all they can be. If any adults get the message too, that's a bonus!"

In addition to Robbie's extraordinary musical talent, what shines through on Mystified are his songwriting skills. The greatest songwriters hide themselves in their songs and leave space for listeners to put themselves in the story. Through this, those songs can become a soundtrack to people's lives.

Next up for Robbie will be another 8 full length album releases through 2025, as well as live performances, exclusive merch drops, and more surprises.

Comments