Rising Rapper COLL Gives Us A Reason To Stay Up With New Single 'L8 Nights'

Norwich based rapper, producer and songwriter COLL is ready to drop his first single of 2021, an anthem made for the motivated, he presents 'L8 Nights'. Marking the beginning of a string of releases leading up to his third upcoming mixtape, Blue Magic 3. It's clear to anyone who's watching, COLL's showing no signs of slowing down as he continuously topples the ever relentless release cycle, COLL takes it all in his stride, supplying fans with regular content and music. Having only just released Blue Magic 2 in September 2020, he returns to us now with a bold, new, bouncy and uplifting number, prepare to stay awake for 'L8 Nights'.

"L8 nights is about working hard and keeping yourself happy and positive at all times. It's a follow up from my Blue magic 2 EP which was released in autumn 2020 and got over 40k streams and over 300k views on Youtube." - COLL

Promoting the importance of positivity and hard work, COLLs music is a welcomed breath of fresh air in the Rap and Hip Hop world. Emanating an incredibly uplifting energy, the young Rapper often discusses the importance of self-love, motivation and accomplishes this in an assured, empowering and well-versed way. His lyrics are genuine, authentic and often autobiographical thus creating an artist who has lived the songs he writes, allowing him to connect with fans on a whole new level. Prepare to be doused in quick fire verses, catchy chorus lines and expertly chopped fresh sampling, 'L8 Nights' is the song you need to hype yourself up.

"I wrote, produced and engineered the song at my house at the start of the most recent lockdown and just wanted to release something upbeat and experiment with production. This will be the first single from my next mixtape project, Blue Magic 3 which will be out this summer and it features artists in Norwich and around the UK." - COLL.

Born in Zimbabwe COLL moved over to the UK when he was eight years old. It was at this tender age the spark for music was lit and he became obsessed with Hip Hop music from the Godfather's themselves, The Notorious B.I.G & Tupac being two of his biggest inspirations. These huge artists started a fire in COLL, pushing him to embark on his own musical journey. Fast forward to now and COLL sits on a well made bed of 2 EP's and a multitude of singles, all steadily growing in streams and views. He's performed at numerous festivals such as Latitude and Sundown and has even set up his own label, True Music Records.

This Norwich-based imprint strives to offer a platform for and champions local artists, in order to help kickstart their own careers. As a testament to this, True Music Records recently secured funding and backing from the Arts Council England in collaboration with Pirate Studios, who have been able to provide free invaluable studio time to artists on their roster as well as other local musicians. Paying it forward, COLL's not only paving his own way in this industry, he plans on making the road big enough for all the local talent that he's bringing with him.

