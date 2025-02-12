News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rising R&B Singer Dende Unveils New Single 'The Louvre'

Listen to the song from Dende now.

Feb. 12, 2025
Rising R&B Singer Dende Unveils New Single 'The Louvre' Image
Houston-based rising R&B artist Dende unveils his new single, "The Louvre," featuring Swedish GRAMMY-nominated artist LUCIIA, available now on all streaming platforms via Def Jam—marking his highly anticipated debut under the legendary label.

Produced by longtime collaborator Billy Blunt and co-producer Maleík Loveridge, with songwriting contributions from GRAMMY-nominated songwriter DAB (Lucky Daye, Kehlani, Beyoncé), “The Louvre” is a powerful showcase of Dende’s soulful artistry. Through soaring melodies, Dende likens his newfound love interest to a masterpiece, radiating beauty so rare that it belongs in the iconic Parisian museum. Infused with vivid imagery, the track illustrates a muse who reignites Dende’s creativity, bringing color back into a once-muted world. With references to legendary artists like Basquiat, the song encapsulates the awe and inspiration of falling in love.

On the track and collaboration, Dende shares, “A muse is a word used to describe someone who brings inspiration to an artist. Our single “The Louvre” is about feeling like you don't have any inspiration at all, creativity, or just going through your day happily and then finding that in someone else. LUCIIA and I connected in Def Jams studio in LA to make one of my favorite songs I've made in a long time. It's a masterpiece.”

Dende has been making steady waves in the industry with his evocative storytelling and seamless fusion of early 2000s R&B with raw, personal narratives. Born in Katy, Texas, he grew up as a preacher’s son, honing his musical roots in church. His full-band live performances have captivated audiences at renowned venues, including SXSW and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right. His UPROXX Live Performance remains the platform’s most-watched in history. 

His most recent 2024 3-track EP, Wish You Were Here, garnered praise from RatedRnBOurGenerationMusicOn The Radar, and Uproxx, following the success of Before We Crash and ‘95 Civic, which amassed over 6M streams independently. With over 400K monthly Spotify listeners and recognition from BillboardREVOLT, and Lyrical Lemonade, Dende was named one of Complex’s 2024 Artists to Watch

Photo credit: Simon Silva 



