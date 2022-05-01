Rising Puerto Rican Artist DVILA Drops 'Quiero Fingir'

Rising Puerto Rican artist DVILA, who has managed to stand out for his unique style and musical versatility, presents his new single "Quiero fingir". A return to the pop-rock style, with very special lyrics aimed at broken hearts. Available on all digital music platforms. Watch the music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9EVsgBC6uI&feature=youtu.be.

DVILA, the singer of the hit "La hora" , presents his audience with "Quiero fingir", a song that moves away from the urban style, bringing it closer to its pop-rock roots, without neglecting its style and its flow. As a creative being, DVILA allows himself to experiment with different musical genres, adopting sounds and melodies that together become innovative and fresh songs.

"I want to pretend" was produced by MC4 and Ed Montoya, with lyrics by DVILA himself along with OV Grey. The theme tells a story of love disappointment, in which its protagonist decides to pretend to life, accepting an imminent breakup even though he is in love.

"This song is very special, with lyrics with which many people can feel identified and even accompanied, in a feeling that we have all experienced at least once in our lives, because there is nothing worse than being separated even when in love," he says . DVILA.

DVILA, who was recently one of the artists chosen to open the concerts of urban superstar Rauw Alejandro, premieres his new single along with its official music video.

The audiovisual piece was shot in the city of Miami, with the Mambo Productions studios. In the video, full of romantic moments and melancholy, DVILA is seen living two lives in parallel: one when she was next to her partner and the other her current reality, living on memories.

"I want to pretend" is available on all digital platforms.