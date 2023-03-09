Rising Pop Phenomenon d4vd Releases 'Worthless'

Genre-defying artist d4vd releases his new single "Worthless" out today via Darkroom/Interscope Records.

The fast-paced anthem and its bombastic bassline, echoing vocals, and guitar-heavy chorus are reminiscent of a faraway familiar track playing in a crowded room. "Worthless" expands the genre-defying artist's repertoire. It follows "Placebo Effect," which debuted earlier this year with its accompanying Trey Lyons-directed video - capturing d4vd in enthralling, visually captivating landscapes as he shares a familiar story of unrequited love.

In 2022, d4vd released two highly acclaimed chart-climbing singles, the RIAA Platinum certified "Romantic Homicide" a grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem, and the RIAA Gold certified "Here With Me," a slow-building beachy ballad. d4vd was recently named one of Zane Lowe's 23 Artists To Watch In 2023 and named a hero artist for Amazon Music's Artists to Watch 2023.

After facing copyright strikes on his gaming YouTube channel, d4vd began recording his own music inside his sister's closet on the app BandLab. He stays true to his DIY beginnings as he continues to release genre-defying singles with influences ranging from R&B to Indie Rock.

The single follows on the heels of d4vd's "The Root Of It All" tour, which sold out minutes after going on sale. Kicking off in his hometown at Houston's White Oak Music Hall, the tour made stops at The Echo in Los Angeles, The Lower Third in London, Point Éphémère [Adin Paris, and Baby's All Right in New York, before closing out in Toronto at Drake Underground.

d4vd emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd gained his now-eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager.

As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he should write his own original music as a solution.

This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 17-year-old, born David Burke, scored a breakout hit in summer 2022 with the melancholic indie rock song "Romantic Homicide," whose brutally honest lyrics about heartbreak and resentment have connected with hundreds of thousands of listeners.

His slow-building beachy ballad, "Here With Me" also climbed the charts, establishing d4vd as a genre-defying newcomer. d4vd's intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga for his "real and grounded" narratives.

Romantic Homicide," a song recorded entirely on an iPhone, reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before d4vd even graduated high school. "Here With Me" followed suit, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023. His debut headline spring tour 'The Root of it All' sold-out within 30 minutes of going on sale. He continues his rise with a recent single "Placebo Effect," and now "Worthless."

Watch the new music video here: